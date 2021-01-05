‘Futuristic project’: PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 08:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate a natural gas pipeline from Kerala’s Kochi to Mangaluru in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district and dedicate it to the nation virtually. The event will mark an important milestone towards the creation of ‘One Nation One Gas Grid’, an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“Tomorrow, 5th January is a landmark day in India’s quest for #UrjaAatmanirbharta! At 11 AM, the Kochi - Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline would be dedicated to the nation. This is a futuristic project that will positively impact many people,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

The 450km pipeline has been built by GAIL (India) Ltd. It has a transportation capacity of 12 million metric standard cubic metres per day and will carry natural gas from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification Terminal at Kochi to Mangaluru while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, the PMO release said.

The inaugural event will see governors and chief ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan in attendance. The total cost of the project was about Rs 3,000 crore and its construction created over 1.2 million man-days of employment. The PMO underlined that laying of the pipeline was an engineering challenge as the route of the pipeline necessitated it to cross water bodies at more than 100 locations. To overcome this hurdle, a special technique called the Horizontal Directional Drilling method was put to use.

The pipeline will supply environment-friendly and affordable fuel in the form of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transportation sector. It will also supply Natural Gas to commercial and industrial units across the districts along the pipeline. Consumption of cleaner fuel will help in improving air quality by curbing air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies)