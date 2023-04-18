At G20, Health minister says interest shown in this scheme

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the G20 nations' delegates have showed a great interest in implementing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in their respective countries. The union minister along with the G20 delegates visited a Janaushadhi Kendra in Goa. (Twitter/ @mansukhmandviya)

The union minister along with the G20 delegates visited a Janaushadhi Kendra on the sidelines of the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting being held at Panjim, Goa under India's G20 presidency.

Mandaviya tweeted, "Explained to them the model of PMBJP and how it is benefitting the common people by providing quality and affordable medicines. The G20 delegates showed great interest in the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and highly praised the noble initiative".

While speaking to news agency ANI, the minister said, "During India's G20 presidency, a health group meeting is being conducted in Goa. Today Health ministry and delegates from G20 countries visited Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendra. UNICEF, WHO and other international organisations also visited our Kendra and showed interest in implementing Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendra in their countries".

He further said that cheap medicines are readily available to the country's middle class and poor people through these Kendras. "India has never equated health with commerce and India will always help anyone interested in implementing our schemes", the minister added.

Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP):

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched in 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, with an aim to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all .

As on January 31, 2023, 9,082 Jan Aushadhi outlets were functional across the country under the PMBJP. Moreover, 743 districts out of 764 districts of India have been covered so far under the scheme.

"This scheme ensures easy reach of affordable medicine to the people in every nook and corner of the country. The Government has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by the end of December,2023. Product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,759 drugs and 280 surgical instruments," he said.

News agency PTI while quoting a government official reported that around 12 lakh people visit these outlets on a daily basis across the country. Medicines available under PMBJP are priced 50%-90% less than that of branded prices.

Till February 15, 2023, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of PMBJP, witnessed sales of more than ₹1,000 crore which has further led to savings of around ₹6,000 crore for the citizens, the report added.