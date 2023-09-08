G20 Summit: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva dances to Odia folk upon arrival in Delhi | Video

As International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit, she was welcomed at the airport with a traditional dance performance from Odisha. In a delightful moment, a smiling Georgieva also danced to the beat of the music, trying to follow the steps of the Odisha's Sambalpuri artists. Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva shakes a leg as she receives a traditional welcome upon her arrival at the airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"Difficult to resist Sambalpuri beats. MD International Monetary Fund Ms Kristalina Georgieva arrives in India for the G20 summit to a Sambalpuri song and dance welcome. OdiaPride," Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted Friday, sharing a video of the moment.

The IMF chief also tweeted about her arrival in India for the summit, expressing eagerness for the event. “Arrived in New Delhi for the #G20 India Leaders's Summit. I'm looking forward to fruitful discussions with world leaders on how countries can come together to solve our pressing global challenges,” she said.

IMF chief mentions key challenges for G20

In a separate post, she also mentioned some of key challenges that will remain the centre of discussion during the three day ongoing summit. “Looking forward to #G20Summit discussions in New Delhi. India is seeking to galvanise action on climate change, debt and digital transformation. The needs of low-income and vulnerable countries are becoming urgent – and we need to step up to support them,” she said.

G20 or Group of 20, is an inter-governmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The group holds annual summits where the members and various stakeholders engage in dialogue and discussion to reach consensus on key developmental and other agendas.

The G20 Summit is being held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

India assumed the G20 presidency in December last year, and about 200 meetings related to the G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country throughout the year.

Other than Georgieva, US president Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and several other leaders also arrived in Delhi to participate in the event that will last till Sunday.

