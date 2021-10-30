At G20 Summit, PM Modi says India ready to produce 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by 2022 end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s contribution to the fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during his intervention at the first G20 session on Saturday, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. The top diplomat told a press briefing that PM Modi mentioned India’s medical supplies to over 150 countries as he spoke about the country’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ for a collaborative approach in combating the pandemic.

Speaking at the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome, the prime minister conveyed that India is ready to produce 5 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses by 2022 end which will be available for the world. PM Modi invited G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification.

“He also brought out the fact that despite challenges of the pandemic, India continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains,” Shringla told the special briefing in Rome.

“We also believe that WHO's EUA for Covaxin would felicitate this process of assisting other countries,” he added.

Also Read | PM Modi-Pope meeting historic, says BJP; For RSS, it's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

On Sunday, PM Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on "Supply Chain Resilience" and hold other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. He will then fly to Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Earlier today, the prime minister met Pope Francis at the Vatican and extended an invitation to visit India. He was accompanied by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval. Shringla said the Pope has accepted the invitation.

"You (PM Modi) have given me the greatest gift. I am looking forward to visiting India," Shringla quoted Pope as saying.