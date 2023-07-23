G20 Summit venue ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan to be inaugurated on July 26: Details

The redeveloped ITPO complex in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, which will host India’s G20 leaders meetings, will be inaugurated on July 26. The site, owned by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), had been under redevelopment by state-owned construction company NBCC (India) Ltd since 2017. The redeveloped ITPO complex in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi,

Details about ITPO complex in New Delhi

With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex holds the title of India's largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC complex finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivaling the colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. The magnitude of the IECC's stature and infrastructure is a testament to India's capability to host world-class events on a grand scale.

Seating capacity

At level 3 of the convention centre, a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals awaits, making it even larger than the seating capacity of approx. 5,500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia. This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale.

Exhibition halls

The exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

Amphitheatre

Among its many exceptional features, the IECC boasts a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 people. Equivalent to three PVR theatres combined, this grand amphitheatre sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, captivating the audience with its mesmerizing ambience.

Equivalent to three PVR theatres combined, this grand amphitheatre sets the stage for performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, captivating the audience with its mesmerising ambience.

Vehicle parking lots

The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON