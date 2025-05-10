G7 condemns Pahalgam attack, reacts to India-Pakistan conflict: 'Express our support for…'

The G7 group of nations on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urged maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan. Indian paramilitary personnel stand guard along a roadside at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar on May 8.(AFP)

In a statement, the countries also called for “immediate de-escalation” of tensions between India and Pakistan and encouraged both to engage in direct dialogue for a peaceful outcome. Follow LIVE updates.

The G7 group of nations said that further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability and added that it is deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan," the nations said in a statement.

“We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution,” the statement added.

Tensions between the two neighbours have soared significantly after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

The operation was in retaliation for the April 22 attack by Pakistan-linked terrorists in Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.

“The Indian armed forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary,” the army said.

The strikes came a day after Pakistan targeted 36 locations inside India with 300 to 400 Turkish-origin armed drones and used civilian airliners as a shield to attack military sites, prompting New Delhi to strike Islamabad’s air defence systems at four places and destroying one of them.