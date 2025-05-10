Menu Explore
Loud explosions heard in Jammu and Srinagar as India-Pakistan tensions escalate

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Heavy shelling was reported from the Pakistani side along Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, Hamirpur and Pallanwala.

Loud explosions were heard in Srinagar and Jammu on early Saturday morning as tension between India and Pakistan escalates.

Jammu, May 09 (ANI): A view of the city during a blackout following multiple blasts in the city of Jammu on Friday. (REUTERS/ANI)(REUTERS)
Several loud explosions were heard in Jammu city around 4:30am. The city has been under a complete blackout. Follow LIVE updates.

An explosion was also heard in Udhampur's Dibber area. A video shared by news agency ANI showed smoke rising and air sirens going off.

Heavy shelling was reported from the Pakistani side in Akhnoor, Gurez, Uri, Hamirpur and Pallanwala.

Tensions between the two neighbours have soared significantly after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

The airstrikes were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Earlier today, Pakistan claimed that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones.

Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad around 4am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted. He, however, did not provide any details to back his claims.

Pakistan has also closed its airspace to all flights between 3.15am and 12:00pm (local time) on May 10, 2025.

India had earlier flagged that Pakistan was endangering civilian lives by keeping its airspace open during a drone and missile attack launched against multiple Indian cities on Thursday night.

“Pakistan refrained from shutting down its civil airspace despite carrying out an unprovoked and unsuccessful drone and missile attack on Indian cities. This shows a clear and dangerous tactic of using civilian airliners as shields, fully aware that India’s air defense forces would respond robustly,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force (IAF) said at a press briefing.

(Inputs from Mir Ehsan, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria)

News / India News / Loud explosions heard in Jammu and Srinagar as India-Pakistan tensions escalate
