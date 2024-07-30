‘India will celebrate 100th year of Independence as a…’: PM Narendra Modi at CII post-Budget meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said while India gained independence as a poor nation, it will celebrate its 100th year of Independence in 2047 as a developed country.



“We achieved independence as a poor nation and those who wished to exploit us did so until the very end. In 100 years after overcoming numerous challenges and meeting our goals, India will mark its 100th year of independence as a developed country in 2047,” said Narendra Modi at the CII post-Budget conference in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during CII post budget conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

He said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is working with the vision that future generations will proudly live in a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

The world is closely watching India as its policies, commitment, determination, decisions, and investments are becoming the foundation for global progress, PM Modi added.

“Investors from around the world are eager to come here and world leaders are also optimistic about India. This presents a significant opportunity for our industries that we must not miss. In the NITI Aayog meeting with chief ministers I told every state to prepare an investor-friendly charter” PM Modi said.

He said that the country is growing at a rate of eight percent and there is widespread discussion about the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

“This change is not just about sentiment, it is driven by confidence. Today, India is the world's fifth largest economy and it won’t be long before India becomes the third largest economy,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that politicians often forget their promises after winning elections. However, he assured that he remembers the promise for India to become the third largest economy during his third term.



“India is focusing on every sector of the economy. Compared to the UPA's ten-year government, we have increased the railway budget by eight percent. The highways budget has also risen, agriculture spending has grown by over four percent and the defence budget has increased by over two percent,” PM Modi added.