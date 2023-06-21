Galaxy of stars led by Richard Gere join PM Modi on Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning wished the countrymen on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, and said the coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is 'historic'. The prime minister, who is on a state visit to the US, will be participating in a yoga programme organised at the UN headquarters.

PM Modi doing Yoga at his New Delhi residence

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"At around 5:30 pm IST, I will participate in the Yoga program which is being organised at the headquarters of the United Nations. The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic. When the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries," PM Modi said in a video message on Wednesday morning.

Prominent personalities who will be joining PM Modi for Yoga Day:

H.E. Mr. Csaba Korosi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Hungarian diplomat currently serving as President of the 77th

United Nations General Assembly.

Mr. Eric Adams

American politician and former police officer, serving as the 110th mayor of New York City

H.E. Ms. Amina J.Mohammed

Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

Mr. Richard Gere

Famous Hollywood actor; He is an advocate for human rights in Tibet; He is a co-founder of the Tibet House, US and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Campaign for Tibet.

PM Narendra Modi with Hollywood elite and Buddhist Richard Gere.PM Narendra Modi with Hollywood elite and Buddhist Richard Gere

Mr. Vala Afshar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He is Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce, and shares motivational stories / immigrant successes / tech in society stories.

Mr. Jay Shetty

Award-Winning Storyteller, Podcaster, and former monk

Mr. Vikas Khanna

Award winning Indian chef and restaurateur; Host of the TV Show MasterChef India.

Mr. Mike Hayes

COO, VM Ware (Cloud computing tech major) based in Silicon Valley. Highly Decorated former US Navy SEAL Commander, has served as a White House Fellow, and as Director, National Security Council.

Mr. Britt Kelly Slabinski

Highly decorated US Navy SEAL officer, has won several distinguished military honours for his services in Afghanistan and Iraq. Currently, Consultant at LeadWright Enterprise

Mr. Francisco D’Souza

Founder & CEO, Recognize (private equity). Son of IFS officer P.P. D'Souza; ex-CEO of Cognizant, now runs a venture capital fund in the US.

Ms. Colleen Saidman Yee

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrated Yoga teacher. New York Times christened her “The First Lady of Yoga.

Mr. Rodney Yee

Celebrated Yoga instructor,presently actively involved into integrating Yoga with Western medical paradigm. He has written two books, “Yoga: the Poetry of the Body” and “Moving Toward Balance: 8 Weeks of Yoga with Rodney Yee”

Ms. Deidra Demens

She runs a popular Yoga studio in New York City. She combines Yoga with theatre.

Mr. Christopher Tompkins

He is a scholar of South and Southeast Asian Studies at Berkeley University, California, with an emphasis on the roots and evolution of Yoga in the tradition of Tantrik Śaivism

Ms. Victoria Gibbs

Celebrated Yoga teacher and meditation coach. She is a 3-time New York regional champion of Yoga.

Ms. Jahnavi Harrison

Also known by her spiritual name, Jahnavi Jivana dasi, is a British musician. Known for her mantra meditation music (kirtan). She regularly appears as a presenter on BBC Radio.

Mr. Kenneth Lee

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Community Health Chaplain at University Hospital, Newark, New Jersey. He is the husband of Ms. Jahnavi Harrison.

Mr. Travis Mills

Travis Mills is a war veteran who lost all four limbs in Afghanistan; He promotes yoga, meditation, and wellness to overcome adversity

Mr. Jeffrey D Long

Professor of religion and Asian studies at Elizabethtown College,

Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania,

Ms. Seema Mody

She is currently global markets reporter for CNBC with focus on foreign policy and Wall Street.

Ms. Zain Asher

Prime Time news anchor at CNN popularly known for global news show ‘One World with Zain Asher’ .

Mr. Ricky Kej

Three-times Grammy Award-winning, three-times Grammy nominated Indian music composer and environmentalist.

Ms. Falguni Shah

American singer whose music blends ancient classical Indian melodies with contemporary western sounds

Ms. Mary Millben

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

American singer and actress.

The function will also be attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life including Diplomats, Officials, Academicians, Health professionals, Technocrats, Industry leaders, Media personalities, Artists, Spiritual leaders, Yoga practitioners, among others. People from more than 180 countries will be joining the PM for Yoga Day programme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON