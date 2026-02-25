'Galti se ho gaya': Lucknow blue drum murder accused's chilling confession

" Galti se ho gaya [I did it by mistake] ," said Akshat on Wednesday when reporters asked him about reasons behind him committing the crime.

The murder comes almost a year after the infamous blue drum case of March 2025 in which 29-year-old Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla in Meerut.

The student was arrested on Monday and confessed to the murder, the police added, as HT reported earlier. The murder was committed on February 20 around 4.30 am, according to the police.

Galti se ho gaya (did it by mistake), said the 21-year old Lucknow BCom who is accused of killing his father, allegedly following a dispute on February 20. The accused, Akshat, allegedly chopped his father's body and stuffed some remains in a blue drum while he discarded the others in an attempt to destroy evidence.

While police earlier said the crime stemmed from an argument after the father pressured his son to pursue all India pre-medical test exam NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), instead of B.com, friends and close neighbours of the Singh family outrightly rejected the claims.

HT spoke to many of them at their house in Ashiana Sector L and outside the post-mortem house of KGMU on Tuesday. They said they were not convinced with “NEET theory” and opined that such a brutal act can’t be a fallout of a mere career choice. Read full report here

"Manvendra Singh had been reported missing for three days by his son. Police arrested Akshat Singh, 21, after his conflicting statements unravelled the plot," Vikrant Vir, deputy commissioner of police, Central, was quoted as saying in an earlier HT report.

The act was committed in front of Akshat's younger sister, a Class 11 student. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she spoke out. "The sister witnessed the entire episode but was intimidated into silence," said the DCP.

Ashiana SHO Kshatrapal said Akshay dragged the body from the third floor to an empty room in ground floor to erase the evidence. He chopped the body there using some tools.

"To erase evidence, Akshat dragged the body from the third floor to an empty ground-floor room. There, he dismembered it using tools from the house. He loaded some parts into his car and drove to Sadrauna, a remote area, where he dumped them," said Kshatrapal.

The torso and head were stuffed into a blue plastic drum which Akshat planned to dispose of later but was caught before he could. The other remains of the body were dumped in a remote area near Sadrauna by Akshat in a bid to conceal his crime and are yet to be traced.

He was in the process of getting rid of the torso when we intervened, the DCP said.