Gandhi poster defaced in Madhya Pradesh

An FIR was registered at a Madhya Pradesh police station under section 295 for injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are investigating the matter.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:55 IST
Shruti Tomar
Shruti Tomar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Rewa
A poster bearing the picture of Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Bhavan, Rewa was defaced by miscreants
A poster bearing the picture of Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Bhavan, Rewa was defaced by miscreants(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO/Representative)
         

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against unidentified people for allegedly writing ‘anti-national’ before Mahatma Gandhi’s name on a poster in Rewa, 536 kilometres north east of Bhopal, said police.

A poster bearing the picture of Mahatma Gandhi was placed at ‘Bapu Bhavan’ where a copper urn containing the ashes of the father of the nation was kept while being taken to Allahabad after his mortal remains were cremated, according to police.

Rewa additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Verma said, “Congress district president Gurmeet Singh Mangu lodged a complaint with police that some anti-social elements tried to deface the Mahatma Gandhi’s poster at Bapu Bhawan on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. They also wrote ‘Rashtradrohi’ with a green ink on the poster.”

An FIR was registered at Bichhiya police station under section 295 for injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are investigating the matter.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area as the situation was tense after the incident came to light.

Bichhiya police station in-charge Shashi Dhurve said, “The act of vandalism was a planned act of anti-social elements. We have deployed additional force in the area and also warned people not to take law in their hands.’

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 01:55 IST

