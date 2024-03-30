Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's last rites today; post-mortem reveals cause of death

Mukhtar Ansari's mortal remains arrived in his house in Uttar Pradesh's Gazipur district late on Friday night. He will be laid to rest today. The city's administration has made heavy police deployment for the gangster-turned-politician's funeral. Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died on Thursday (PTI)

Mukhar Ansari's elder brother Sibgatullah Ansari said the last rites will be performed on Saturday morning.

"We received the body after some delay so the last rites cannot be performed tonight. It will be done tomorrow morning. I request everybody to pray for him," Sibgatullah Ansari told ANI on Friday.

Mukhtar Ansari, a murder convict, died in a hospital in Banda, where he was lodged in a jail. He died of a cardiac arrest. However, his family claimed the local administration fed him what they called "slow poison".

The post-mortem examination of Mukhtar Ansari confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest and not poisoning.

A senior hospital source, who oversaw the post-mortem examination on Friday and had access to the report, told PTI on condition of anonymity that "the cause of death of Mukhtar Ansari was found to be heart attack (myocardial infarction)."The autopsy was conducted by a panel of five doctors.

Mukhtar Ansari's younger son Umar Ansari was present when the post-mortem was conducted at the Rani Durgavati Medical College.

Judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari's death

A three-member team will conduct a magisterial investigation into the death of Mukhtar Ansari.

Umar Ansari had demanded that the postmortem examination be conducted in Delhi's AIIMS. However, the demand was rejected.

Umar Ansari said on Friday that the probe will help them assuage the family's apprehensions.

"We hope that the court will help investigate the suspicions that we are expressing. We will consult our legal team. We are confident that this is not a natural death but an orchestrated murder," he said on Friday.

How did Mukhtar Ansari die?

Mukhtar Ansari was brought to the hospital at 8.25 pm on Thursday. A team of nine doctors attended to him but he died during treatment.

Sibgatullah Ansari, Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother, claimed he wasn't given proper treatment.

With inputs from PTI, ANI