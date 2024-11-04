Bus falls into gorge Uttarakhand's Pauri-Almora border, several feared dead
Nov 04, 2024 10:43 AM IST
A Garwal Motors Users' bus on Monday fell into a gorge near Uttarakhand's Kupi in Ramnagar at the Pauri-Almora border.
A Garwal Motors Users' bus fell into a gorge near Uttarakhand's Kupi in Ramnagar at the Pauri-Almora border on Monday. Several deaths and injuries are feared. Search and rescue operation underway.
According to TOI, it was a 42-seater bus but 30 passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
More details awaited.
