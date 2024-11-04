Menu Explore
Bus falls into gorge Uttarakhand's Pauri-Almora border, several feared dead

ByHT News Desk
Nov 04, 2024 10:43 AM IST

A Garwal Motors Users' bus on Monday fell into a gorge near Uttarakhand's Kupi in Ramnagar at the Pauri-Almora border.

Search and rescue operation underway.

Search and rescue operation underway.(ANI)
Search and rescue operation underway.(ANI)

According to TOI, it was a 42-seater bus but 30 passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

More details awaited.

