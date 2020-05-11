Gas leak at Telangana factory, 1 admitted to hospital with breathing issues

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:18 IST

Days after the gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, a similar incident involving the chlorine gas was reported from a paper mill in Telangana.

The Sirpur Papers Mill, where the incident took place on Monday, is located in Asifabad district.

At least 20 people were present in the factory when the incident took place. One person is reportedly admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties.

According to reports, the chlorine gas leak was reported from one of the three cylinders at the factory.

Last week, styrene gas had leaked from the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district in which 11 people were killed.

At least 400 people were rushed to the hospital after the incident early on Thursday morning. An investigation was launched into the incident by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Sanitisation work is being carried out at the village and nearby areas where the incident happened. The district administration said that people should return only after the sanitisation process is completed and other safety measures are put in place.

Experts from New Delhi and other places were closely monitoring the situation at the plant, including the styrene levels and temperature.

Visakhapatnam district Collector V Vinay Chand said there was no safety threat at the plant now as the vapour leakage reached zero level.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the incident at this camp residence in Amaravati, was informed that everything was safe in the villages around the LG plant.