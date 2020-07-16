Gauhati HC grants bail to peasant leader Akhil Gogoi who tested positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:49 IST

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday granted bail to Assam peasant leader and founder of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) in three cases lodged against him by Assam Police in connection with his involvement in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state last year.

Two other cases lodged against him by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are still pending. The court has set July 20 as the next date of hearing for the two cases.

Gogoi,who was lodged in the central jail in Guwahati, tested positive for Covid-19 recently and is undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he was admitted on July 11. He is stated to be asymptomatic and is recovering well.

He was arrested in Jorhat on December 12 last year for his role in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which seeks to fast track Indian citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Buddhist and Jain refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Gogoi was later handed over to NIA and a court here sent him to 10 days custody of the agency on December 17. He was taken to New Delhi the same day for questioning.

Gogoi was brought back to Guwahati on December 25 and has been in judicial custody since then. Several demonstrations seeking his release following reports of his deteriorating health had taken place both in Assam and outside.

The NIA has lodged a case under sections 120B, 124A, 153A, 153B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 18 and Section 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPAA).

The charges pertain to criminal conspiracy, sedition, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., assertions against national integrity, support to terrorist organization etc.