Gaurav Bhatia files ₹2 crore defamation case against CJP leaders, Saurav Das responds with ‘Greater Noida court’ quip

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia filed a ₹2 crore defamation case against the entire leadership of satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday and said that the case will be listed for hearing before the Delhi High Court. Saurav Das later clarified that the post shared by him was AI-generated, but “challenged” Gaurav Bhatia to “repeat this line.” (HT Photo: Vipin Kumar/ ANI file photo) Bhatia shared a glimpse of the court document which names CJP national convener Abhijeet Dipke and co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as defendents. “Tomorrow, every solid argument will echo in the court. The final nail will be hammered into the coffin of lies,” Bhatia wrote in a post on X, followed by a cockroach emoji. In another follow-up post, the BJP spokesperson said that the “test of truth will take place where it should - in the court”.

“When accusations cross their limits, then the law draws its line. A ₹2 crore defamation lawsuit. Tomorrow, this defamation case will be listed for hearing before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court. No social media trial. No battle of statements. Only facts, evidence, and the rule of law. The test of truth will take place where it should— in the court,” read his post. After Bhatia's post, Das took a jibe at him and quipped, "Hilte dulte Greater Noida court matt poch jana! (Don't reach Greater Noida court by mistake)” with a laughing emoji.