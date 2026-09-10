Gaurav Bhatia vs Saurav Das continues after defamation suit hearing in Delhi HC: ‘No comment’, ‘pantless’

The war of words between BJP national spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das continued on Thursday after a hearing in Bhatia’s defamation suit before the Delhi High Court. While Das said he and fellow CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka would remove the posts at the court’s suggestion, Bhatia appeared to take a dig at the development on X.

While Das said he and fellow CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka would remove the posts at the court’s suggestion, Bhatia appeared to take a dig at the development on X.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Das and Ranka to take down certain allegedly objectionable posts against Bhatia. However, the court declined to immediately restrain Das, Ranka from posting further content, in view of their undertaking but asked Meta and X to take down identical posts in future if the same is flagged by Bhatia.

The counsel for Das and Ranka assured the court that the posts in question would be removed within 24 hours.

Also Read | CJP agrees to take down posts against BJP's Gaurav Bhatia after Delhi HC's appeal: 'Attacking without verifying'

Saurav Das on Delhi HC's order Following the hearing, Das said on X that he and Ranka had voluntarily agreed to delete the posts, including one featuring a picture of Bhatia without trousers, after the judge suggested that they take them down.

“This is with respect to the pantless-Gaurav Bhatia case before the Delhi High Court. We are waiting for a copy of the order. However, during the hearing today, the Hon’ble Judge suggested that we take down the post with a picture of pantless Gaurav Bhatia. Keeping in mind that the suggestion fell from the Hon’ble Court, and its suggestion to not be stuck in court cases given the amount of good work we have to do, both @AshutoshRanka and I voluntarily undertook to delete the posts. More importantly, Bhatia sought a dynamic injunction against us but the High Court REJECTED the same," Das wrote on X.

"The Hon’ble Court advised Bhatia that instead of approaching the court, things could have been amicably settled but he refused the proposal. It goes without saying that we have full faith and respect for the Court to do fair justice. We will do everything in our capacity to save the Court’s precious time and scarce resource," he added.