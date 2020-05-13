e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Gave Rs 1 cr to railways’: Uttarakhand on migrants made to pay train fare

‘Gave Rs 1 cr to railways’: Uttarakhand on migrants made to pay train fare

The government’s information directorate has put details of payment made by the state government to Indian Railways and its communication with the Centre on running special trains to bring back its people stranded on other states.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The state government said that the reports were an effort to tarnish the government’s image. (Photo Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The state government said that the reports were an effort to tarnish the government’s image. (Photo Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

The Uttarakhand government has dismissed reports that migrants returning to the state in special trains were charged for the tickets. It asserted that Rs 1 crore was paid in advance to the railway ministry.

The government’s information directorate has put details of payment made by the state government to Indian Railways and its communication with the Centre on running special trains to bring back its people stranded on other states.

Meharban Singh Bisht, director general (DG) information, said, “The decision to put all the aforementioned information in public domain in a transparent manner was taken after a section of media had claimed on Tuesday that the state government didn’t pay for the tickets of about 1,200 migrants who returned in a special train from Surat.”

The officer added that the reports were an effort to tarnish the government’s image.

“Such reports were deliberately circulated by the section to malign the government which is tirelessly putting in all efforts to bring all the migrants back to home amid lockdown,” said Bisht.

The DG said that in future also the information department will put all such information in the public domain if any misinformation is circulated against the government.

“What happened was part of a sinister campaign by a section of the media which is against the state government which we will counter effectively in the same manner,” he added.

Earlier today, cabinet minister and government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said the state government had paid in advance to the railways so that “the migrants need not pay for the tickets for special trains.”

Kaushik said, “Our government is fully committed to bring all our migrants stranded in other states in buses or special trains. Till Tuesday, we have received about 2.02 lakh registrations to return to the state. So far we have succeeded in bringing about 63,000 migrants back home while following all the necessary precautions amid the pandemic.”

tags
top news
TDS on non-salaried income reduced by 25%, last date for returns extended
TDS on non-salaried income reduced by 25%, last date for returns extended
Due date for all income tax returns extended to November 30: FM
Due date for all income tax returns extended to November 30: FM
Employers, employees contribution to EPF reduced to 10%, announces FM Sitharaman
Employers, employees contribution to EPF reduced to 10%, announces FM Sitharaman
‘Gave Rs 1 cr to railways’: Uttarakhand on migrants made to pay train fare
‘Gave Rs 1 cr to railways’: Uttarakhand on migrants made to pay train fare
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
Audi launches A8 L Security in Russia, promises protection from snipers, bombs
Audi launches A8 L Security in Russia, promises protection from snipers, bombs
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In