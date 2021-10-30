Gavi deputy CEO Anuradha Gupta interview: ‘Covid vaccination is currently very uneven’

The imbalance between demand and supply has led to protectionist measures by countries that are Covid-19 vaccine producers, frantic purchasing by richer economies, and profit-seeking by manufacturers, said Anuradha Gupta, Gavi ‘s deputy CEO, in an interview to HT, adding that vaccine inequity of this kind leads to disenchantment and loss of trust. Gavi- the Vaccine Alliance, leads Covax facility that was created last year to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines across the world.

How do you see the global Covid vaccination journey so far? What are the pluses and minuses?

Covid vaccination is currently very uneven. 80% of people in high -and upper middle- income countries have already received their first dose compared to only 20% of people in low- and lower middle-income countries.This means that despite Covid-19 vaccines having been developed at an extraordinary pace and despite vaccines proving to be highly effective in reducing serious disease and hospitalizations, the full benefits have not been reaped.

mRNA vaccines have been a major breakthrough, signaling huge potential to combat other serious diseases in future.Besides novel technology platforms, Covid-19 vaccines have been developed, trialled and approved at an unprecedented pace. These are major achievements.

However, on the flip side, despite a substantial ramp up in production of Covid-19 vaccines, it is nowhere near meeting the global demand. Vaccine manufacturing is also concentrated in a few countries. This imbalance in demand and supply has led to protectionist measures by countries that are vaccine producers, frantic purchasing by richer economies and profit-seeking by manufacturers.

During a global pandemic, when people in all countries require protection of vaccines to stay safe, vaccine inequity of this kind leads to disenchantment and loss of trust. COVAX was set up to ensure that this would not happen and that all countries would have simultaneous access to safe and effective vaccines, to cover at least their most vulnerable and high risk populations such as health workers and the elderly. Over 190 economies coming together under COVAX to espouse the cause of equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines is nothing less than historic. Gavi has also raised more than $10 billion to fund the procurement and supply of vaccines to 92 lower middle income countries that would struggle to access these vaccines without external support.

However, ongoing bilateral deals have created unhealthy competition and skewed access. Need for boosters has put further strain on supplies which were already insufficient.

How many vaccine doses have been distributed under the Covax facility and to how many countries? And since when?

Operating within a supply-constrained environment has been hugely challenging. Still, COVAX has managed to deliver nearly 400 million doses across the world.

COVAX delivered its first doses in India, 39 days after the very first mass vaccination anywhere. In February we began deliveries outside India and today we have delivered to 144 countries, including lower- income economies that are benefitting from Gavi funding under COVAX AMC 92.

Covax didn’t receive as many vaccine doses for distribution as initially expected.

COVAX has been steadfast in its goal to deliver 2 billion doses though the timelines have shifted depending on supply availability. Several countries have responded to the call to donate their surplus doses. All things going well, as many as 1.4 billion doses might be made available in 2021 itself.

How much did Covax arrangement suffer because of India restricting exports. Since India has opened up exports again, how much is the Covax facility expected to get in the first lot from here, and by when?

Our earliest and largest advance purchase agreements were with the Serum Institute of India ( SII). Gavi is the single largest procurer of childhood vaccines and SII is among our major suppliers, with a strong track record. That is why SII was prioritized for pre-financing of Covid-19 vaccines with an agreement to procure up to 1 billion vaccine doses. So lack of timely supply from SII has severely impacted the ability of COVAX to rapidly deliver doses to lower income countries. We are looking forward to resumption of supplies from SII and a confirmation of exact volumes. Though COVAX now has a diversified portfolio comprising of 11 vaccines, SII supplies would greatly help to reduce vaccine inequity.

This pandemic also found countries indulging in vaccine nationalism. What are the lessons learnt, and possible solutions to avert similar experiences in future?

COVAX was built during a pandemic without the luxury of time and with limited resources. Many lessons have been learned along the way for how the world must be better prepared to avoid a repeat of the terrible inequities in vaccine distribution that we are currently seeing.

One of the key lessons we’ve witnessed is that a global mechanism like COVAX can succeed in its mission only if all parties including country governments and manufacturers fulfill their commitments. If that doesn’t happen, institutions and leaders lose credibility. We also need to ensure there is access to early and ready financing in order to move speedily and more distributed manufacturing capacity, especially in continents such as Africa which would see its population double by 2050. Self sufficiency in production and delivery would be key and that would require strong political commitment and right investments.