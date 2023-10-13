Gehlot aims to counter BJP’s Hindutva plank
Oct 13, 2023 06:46 AM IST
To counter BJP's Hindutva plank, the Congress govt has allocated ₹3000 cr for bovine welfare, increased honorarium for priests, and spent on temple development
Jaipur: To counter BJP’s Hindutva plank, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has proactively sought to woo Hindu voters over the last five years by allocating ₹3000 crore for the welfare of bovines, increasing the honorarium for priests, and spending on the development and renovation of temples.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
- Topics
- Hindutva
- Bjp
- Rajasthan
- Ashok Gehlot
- Pickoftheday