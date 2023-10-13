News / India News / Gehlot aims to counter BJP’s Hindutva plank

Gehlot aims to counter BJP’s Hindutva plank

BySachin Saini
Oct 13, 2023 06:46 AM IST

To counter BJP's Hindutva plank, the Congress govt has allocated ₹3000 cr for bovine welfare, increased honorarium for priests, and spent on temple development

Jaipur: To counter BJP’s Hindutva plank, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has proactively sought to woo Hindu voters over the last five years by allocating 3000 crore for the welfare of bovines, increasing the honorarium for priests, and spending on the development and renovation of temples.

