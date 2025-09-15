Tried Gemini AI Nano Banana trend? Here are 10 creative prompts for unique portraits

The Gemini Nano Banana trend, powered by Google DeepMind, is taking the internet by storm, allowing users to transform ordinary photos into whimsical 3D figurines and explore unprecedented creative freedom. Dress Transformation: "Change this person’s outfit so it appears to be made entirely from tennis balls"(Google)

The trend highlights how AI is increasingly merging with creative culture. The prompts encourage experimentation and self-expression, allowing users to produce content that feels fun, approachable, and highly shareable.

While the 'Vintage Saree' AI trend has gained traction on Instagram, Nano Banana shines through its adaptability. By feeding in the right prompts, users can turn a simple selfie into a cinematic, poster-like portrait or reshape everyday images into imaginative, playful creations.

Users can also turn pets into miniature figurines, reimagine themselves as video game characters, or stage fantastical scenarios like a tea party with their younger self. The update also enables finer control over edits: keeping people or pets consistent across variations, blending multiple images, altering parts of a photo while preserving others, or transferring styles between objects—all while retaining the essential details of the original image.

10 creative prompts to make unique art and characters