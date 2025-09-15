Tried Gemini AI Nano Banana trend? Here are 10 creative prompts for unique portraits
With the Gemini AI’s Nano Banana trend, users can become video game characters or create imaginative scenes like a tea party with their younger self.
The Gemini Nano Banana trend, powered by Google DeepMind, is taking the internet by storm, allowing users to transform ordinary photos into whimsical 3D figurines and explore unprecedented creative freedom.
The trend highlights how AI is increasingly merging with creative culture. The prompts encourage experimentation and self-expression, allowing users to produce content that feels fun, approachable, and highly shareable.
While the 'Vintage Saree' AI trend has gained traction on Instagram, Nano Banana shines through its adaptability. By feeding in the right prompts, users can turn a simple selfie into a cinematic, poster-like portrait or reshape everyday images into imaginative, playful creations.
Users can also turn pets into miniature figurines, reimagine themselves as video game characters, or stage fantastical scenarios like a tea party with their younger self. The update also enables finer control over edits: keeping people or pets consistent across variations, blending multiple images, altering parts of a photo while preserving others, or transferring styles between objects—all while retaining the essential details of the original image.
10 creative prompts to make unique art and characters
- Video Game Cat: Reimagine this cat as a 16-bit video game character and place it within a level of a 2D platformer.
- Tea Party Self: Using this photo of me as an adult, create an image of me sitting with my younger self in a playroom, having a tea party together.
- Fantasy Game Map: Convert this photo into a stylised 3D map for a fantasy game, featuring a village and a harbour.
- Pencil Drawing: Turn this image into a detailed pencil sketch.
- Gourmet Dessert: Transform these ingredients into a sophisticated, visually stunning dessert, plated as if for a 5-star avant-garde restaurant.
- Fantasy Character from Object: Reimagine these scissors as a lifelike fantasy character for a movie about elves and fairies.
- 3D Dog Model: Create a realistic 3D miniature of this dog and place it on a desk alongside birthday packaging, as if it were an unwrapped gift.
- Epic Story in Images: Produce a thrilling 9-part visual story with these two protagonists as secret superheroes, capturing emotional highs and lows and ending with a twist—no words, only imagery.
- Dress Transformation: Change this person’s outfit so it appears to be made entirely from tennis balls.
- Tropical House Makeover: Turn this house into a lively tropical island design with a thatched roof, bamboo structures, and surrounded by vibrant tropical plants and palm trees.