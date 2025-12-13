Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight: When and how to watch in India, visibility explained

The Geminid meteor shower, widely regarded as one of the most dependable and spectacular sky shows of the year, will peak overnight between December 13 and 14 in India. The Geminids peak on the nights of December 12 and 13.(AP)

The Geminids are an unusually prolific meteor shower whose parent body is 3200 Phaethon, believed to be an Apollo asteroid with a “rock comet”–like orbit.

Under ideal viewing conditions, skywatchers may spot as many as 150 meteors an hour as Earth passes through the densest part of the debris stream, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

Known for producing bright, colourful shooting stars and occasional dramatic fireballs, the Geminids are considered the strongest annual meteor shower.

They are easily visible to the naked eye, especially from dark, open locations away from city lights.

The Virtual Telescope Project will livestream the Geminid meteor shower from its observatory in Italy.

What is the best time to watch the Geminid shower in India?

The ideal time for viewing the meteor in India is between 2 am and 4 am IST on December 14, according to a report by The Indian Express.

While Geminid activity runs from November 19 to December 24, rates increase as the night goes on, with the highest numbers typically seen after midnight and before sunrise.

What causes the shower?

Shooting stars occur when tiny bits of space debris enter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, creating brief streaks of light.

Even particles no larger than a grain of sand can produce vivid flashes, while slightly larger fragments can result in intense fireballs that shine brightly.

What sets the Geminids apart from most meteor showers is their origin.

Instead of coming from a comet, they are linked to an asteroid-like object called 3200 Phaethon, often described as a rare “comet-asteroid hybrid.”

When is the Geminid meteor shower peak?

The shower’s peak is expected on the night of December 13–14, 2025, with the strongest activity predicted around 3:00 UTC on December 14.

Where do they appear?

Geminid meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini, near the bright star Castor.

Gemini rises in the eastern to northeastern sky after sunset and climbs higher through the night.

The constellation sits northeast of Orion, between Taurus and Cancer, and is marked by its twin stars, Castor and Pollux. Jupiter, the brightest starlike object in the sky from late evening until dawn, will also be positioned near the radiant, making it easier for beginners to orient themselves.

What are the best viewing tips?

For the best viewing experience, observers are advised to head to a dark, rural spot, lie back, and scan the eastern half of the sky.

Giving the eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness helps, and no telescope or binoculars are needed.

Dressing warmly is also recommended, as December nights can be cold.