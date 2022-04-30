Home / India News / General Manoj Naravane retires as Army chief, Prez Kovind, Rajnath bid him adieu
india news

General Manoj Naravane retires as Army chief, Prez Kovind, Rajnath bid him adieu

General Manoj Mukund Naravane retired from four-decade long service in the army, being succeeded by General Manoj Pande who took over as the Army chief. 
Outgoing Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane with President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Right) General Naravane with defence minister Rajnath Singh.&nbsp;(Twitter/Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rajnath Singh)
Outgoing Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane with President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Right) General Naravane with defence minister Rajnath Singh. (Twitter/Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rajnath Singh)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 02:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday retired from service, ending his term as the army chief. General Manoj Pande has succeeded him as the new army chief.

On the occasion, the outgoing army chief called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Rashtrapati Bhavan on its Twitter handle posted picture of the former Army chief and his wife with President Ram Nath Kovind and the First Lady.

Later, General Naravane also met defence minister Rajnath Singh. “Had a wonderful meeting with the Army Chief, General MM Naravane, who is going to retire today after serving the nation for 42 years. His contributions as a military leader has strengthened India’s defence capabilities & preparedness. I wish him success in his future endeavours,” the minister tweeted.

Naravane was succeeded by General Manoj Pande, who took over as the Army chief on Friday. Before taking over the top military post, he had served as the vice army chief after taking charge from Lieutenant General CP Mohanty who retired in February.

General Pande is the first army officer from the Corps of Engineers, also called ‘Sappers’ to hold the top post. He will hold the post of Army chief for two more years. According to rules, the army chiefs serve for a period of three years or till the age of 62, whichever is earlier.

General Manoj Pande takes charge at a time when the Army is facing multiple challenges including tensions with China along the borders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gen mm naravane army chief
gen mm naravane army chief
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out