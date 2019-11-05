e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Generational shift in yet another party

Chirag Paswan, once an aspiring actor, took over from father and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, 73, who steered the largely Bihar-based Lok Janshakti Party after forming it in 2000 on breaking away from the Janata Dal.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chirag Paswan, an engineering graduate, is the second term Lok Sabha member and has been the key decision maker in the party for a while.
Chirag Paswan, an engineering graduate, is the second term Lok Sabha member and has been the key decision maker in the party for a while.(Bhiplov Bhuyan/HT photo)
         

Yet another party has been taken over by a political scion, marking a generational shift. Chirag Paswan, 37, took over the reins of the Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday after being elected president at party’s national executive in Delhi.

Chirag, once an aspiring actor, took over from father and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, 73, who steered the largely Bihar-based party after forming it in 2000 on breaking away from the Janata Dal. Since its inception, the party has been headed by Paswan senior, who has been an MP since 1977. He may continue to work as the founder-trustee of the party represented by the family in Parliament. Paswan’s son Chirag, brother Pashupati Paras and nephew Prince Raj are all Lok Sabha members. Paswan himself is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The LJP, which primarily draws its support from a section of Dalits in Bihar, during Paswan’s leadership, managed to stay on the right side of the power centres by joining hands with various parties with contrasting ideologies and support groups. He is probably the only Union minister who has been part of eight Union cabinets beginning. Whether Chirag, who is currently the chairman of the LJP Parliamentary Board, will head the party with similar dexterity and adaptability remains to be seen.

Chirag Paswan, an engineering graduate, is the second term Lok Sabha member and has been the key decision maker in the party for a while. Before jumping into political arena, Chirag tried his hand at the Bollywood with a movie Miley Naa Miley Hum in 2011. The movie did not do well at the box office, and with that ended his Bollywood career.

Subsequently, Chirag contested the 2014 elections from Jamui and won defeating the nearest rival Sudhansu Shekhar Bhaskar of Rashtriya Janata Dal by over 85,000 votes. Chirag retained his seat in Lok Sabh elections in May this year.

Chirag also owns a NGO named Chirag ka Rojgar, a foundation to provide jobs to the unemployed youths of his state. The website describes the NGO as a path breaking Mass Rural Talent Outreach Initiative, connecting rural talent to gainful employment opportunities.

tags
top news
As Delhi cops refuse to end protest, Centre steps in with a request to court
As Delhi cops refuse to end protest, Centre steps in with a request to court
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
Will resolve outstanding issues raised by India for not joining RCEP:China
Will resolve outstanding issues raised by India for not joining RCEP:China
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News