German coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer to train young footballers from MP’s Shahdol: PM Modi

Bhopal: German football player and coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer has extended an offer to train young footballers from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol at an academy in Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday. Beiersdorfer conducted research, reached out to the German Embassy in India, and subsequently wrote a letter expressing his desire to train these players.

Speaking during the 125th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister shared how a recent podcast conversation with Lex Fridman unexpectedly opened doors for aspiring Indian footballers.

“The life journey of young football players from Shahdol deeply impressed and inspired coach Beiersdorfer. He conducted research, reached out to the German Embassy in India, and subsequently wrote a letter expressing his desire to train these players. It’s truly remarkable—no one could have imagined that talented footballers from Shahdol would capture international attention. Very soon, some of our young friends from Shahdol will travel to Germany for a training course,” said PM Modi.

“I’m also delighted to see the growing popularity of football in India,” he added.

The Prime Minister had visited Shahdol in 2023, where he met footballers from Bicharpur—a village that has transformed from a hub of illicit liquor and narcotics into what many now call a “Mini Brazil.”

This transformation was sparked by Raees Ahmed, a former footballer and coach, who recognised the potential of local youth and began training them with full dedication. His initiative, Football Kranti, has produced over 40 national and state-level players. Today, Shahdol district boasts more than 1,200 football clubs.