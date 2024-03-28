 Germany gets message from Modi govt, stays out of Kejriwal’s arrest proceedings | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Germany gets message from Modi govt, stays out of Kejriwal’s arrest proceedings

ByShishir Gupta
Mar 28, 2024 08:10 AM IST

A German spokesman on Wednesday said the Indian Constitution guarantees basic human rights and freedoms.

New Delhi: On the day the Narendra Modi government summoned senior US diplomat to strongly object against remarks of State department spokesperson on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in Liquor scam, a chastised Germany on Wednesday took a decisive U-turn on the issue and refused to wade into internal affairs of India.

PM Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
PM Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Last Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned a senior German diplomat to South Block and served a demarche to Bonn, protesting against the statement of the German spokesperson on the internal affairs of India. The condescending remarks of the German spokesperson were seen by MEA as interfering with the Indian judicial process and undermining the independence of the Indian judiciary.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

But the firm counter launched by MEA reaped results as German spokesman yesterday refused to share any details about the summoning in Delhi and also chose not to comment on the case.

Also Read | Why was German diplomat summoned by India over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest?

The spokesman stated : “Have commented on the case. Would not report from confidential conversations now. Both sides have a great interest in deepening the cooperation and we and the Indian side look forward to the next government consultations, which are expected to take place in the autumn of this year. The Indian Constitution guarantees basic human rights and freedoms. We share these democratic values with India as a strategic partner.” The response of the spokesperson was in German language and this is the closest translation.

The German response came at a time when India made it very clear that democratic countries like the US have to be very careful in commenting on fellow (in this case the largest) democracies over the due process of law. New Delhi has also made it clear that commenting on internal affairs of third countries is a two way street and will lead to bad precedents.

It is understood another country from Western Europe has quietly informed India that it will not comment on the arrest of Kejriwal in a ED money laundering probe in Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

News / India News / Germany gets message from Modi govt, stays out of Kejriwal’s arrest proceedings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On