Germany to recognise Covaxin for travel from June 1

In November last year, the World Health Organisation recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Covaxin. Several countries including Australia, Japan and Canada allow passengers vaccinated with Covaxin into those countries.
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. (HT photo)
Published on May 26, 2022 02:05 PM IST
PTI | , Hyderabad

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Walter J Lindner on Thursday said the government of the European nation will start recognizing Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for travel purpose there from June 1.

In a tweet, Lindner said, “Very happy that GER government just decided to recognize WHO-listed Covaxin for travels to GER, starting June 1! This Embassy has been pushing very actively for such decision (because of Covid-backlogs visa sections have longer waiting periods than normal, please have patience).”

