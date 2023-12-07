‘Get PoK before 2024 polls’: Opposition to Shah over his remarks on Nehru

The opposition has hit out at Union home minister Amit Shah after he blamed

India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for the issue of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) in the parliament. Union home minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The opposition leaders have said that nobody has the right to insult those who fought against the British Raj and sacrificed everything to support the freedom struggle. The BJP asserted that whatever Shah said in the Lok Sabha about Nehru is correct, and history has to be told.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah defended Jawaharlal Nehru saying that ‘Lord Mountbatten and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had also suggested that this (Jammu and Kashmir debate) should go to the United Nations'.

“...At that time, the army was diverted to save Poonch and Rajouri. If it had not been done, Poonch and Rajouri would have also gone to Pakistan...There was no other way than this, Lord Mountbatten and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had also suggested that this should go to the United Nations..." he said.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also slammed the home minister. "Today in the Lok Sabha, the home minister made deliberately provocative and blatantly false statements on Nehru's role in J&K in 1947 and 1948. These are tactics to derail the Congress and INDIA's narratives, and I for one will not fall into the Shah trap. His office should get him to read Chandrasekhar Dasgupta's masterly book, 'War and Diplomacy in Kashmir' in which many such myths have been exposed," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while slamming the home minister posed a challenge saying that if the BJP managed to get back PoK before 2024 elections, it will get all the votes of entire India. “This matter should be discussed in the House for the entire day. This is not a small matter. It is not only Amit Shah who knows the history of India, there must be others too. So, people of the country would get to know,” Chowdhury said.



"When Article 370 was scrapped in 2019, Amit Shah had said that PoK would be brought back. It has been 10 years since PM Modi came to power, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power for 6 years. So, who is stopping the BJP?...Get back PoK before 2024 elections. You will get all the votes of entire India," he said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha also slammed the minister saying that they should set up a ministry on Nehru and have a 12-hour-long discussion about him. "...Read the letters of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, look at the last phase of Mahadev Desai. You will get to know everything. I believe that if you are so scared of Nehru, even today, you should set up the Ministry of Jawaharlal Nehru and have a 12-hour-long discussion about him one day. The reality will be out..." he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at Shah saying that before getting PoK, the Centre should let democracy prevail in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said, “BJP has formed a majority government by raking up 75-year-old history and criticising Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. When their majority government was formed and Article 370 was scrapped, they said that they had created history. So, those who came here to create history have been unable to say why have the elections not taken place in J&K so far.”



"They are unable to say why they have not been able to do anything about their promise to end terrorist attacks and show 'Laal Aankhein' to Pakistan. They are unable to speak about how they have not been able to provide a safe environment till this day for the Kashmiri Pandits to return...Before pointing fingers at someone else and criticising the history, they should look at themselves that what is their contribution towards J&K."

Amravati MP Navneet Rana backed Shah saying that Nehru himself had admitted his mistake. "Jawahar Lal Nehru himself admitted his mistakes but Congress did not correct those mistakes and continued it. This reflects the attitude of the Congress party..." she said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also described Shah's remarks about Nehru as correct and claimed that “happiness” has returned in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur described Shah's remarks on Nehru as “most appropriate” and added, "History has to be told in the present”.

Janata Dal (United) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu supported the Shah's remark saying that the mistakes have happened in the past and the person responsible for it is the prime minister of that time. He said, “It is right that mistakes have happened in the past, and as a result, we can see that PoK is being illegally occupied by some other country today. The person responsible for it is the Prime Minister of that time...”

While replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, Shah said that Jammu and Kashmir suffered due to two "blunders" by Nehru - announcing a ceasefire and taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations- for the sufferings of the people of region.

"The problem of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir occurred because of Pandit Nehru. Otherwise, that part would have belonged to Kashmir. Nehruji was responsible for POK. Nehru ji said it was his mistake. It was not a mistake. It was a blunder to lose so much land of this country," Shah had said.

The two bills pertaining to provide rights to those who faced injustice and were insulted and ignored in the region, were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)