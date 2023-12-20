Ghaziabad man beheads wife over dispute concerning delay in morning tea

In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old man named Dharamvir Jatav allegedly beheaded his 50-year-old wife, Sundri in Fazalgarh village of Ghaziabad district, over a dispute regarding the delay in morning tea. The tragic event unfolded on Tuesday. The accused, originally from Kalanjari village in Meerut district, carried out the gruesome act using a sword. Following the horrifying incident, an FIR has been registered at Ghaziabad's Bhojpur police station. The deceased's body has also been sent for post-mortem. A picture of Sundri, the deceased woman.(X/Gagandeep Singh)

According to the deceased's son ‘Soldier’, his father Dharamvir Jatav, verbally abused his mother before grabbing a sword from inside their house and fatally slitting her throat. The horrifying incident didn't end with the initial act, as the accused, who works as a vegetable vendor, continued to assault his wife's lifeless body multiple times with the sword.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“I and my two sisters tried to save our mother, but my father threatened to kill us. That is why we left the place. My father Dharamvir while fleeing towards the sugarcane crop fields was brandishing the sword so that nobody could catch hold of him,” said Soldier.

Following the gruesome incident, the police successfully recovered the sword that was employed in the crime. The accused, Dharamvir Jatav, was presented before a court, and subsequent to legal proceedings, he was remanded to jail custody.

Earlier in an unrelated incident in October, a Delhi man killed his wife and sought to attribute her injuries to a fall in the bathroom. Ved Prakash Kundra strangled his wife with a bedsheet at about 2 am, hit her head against the sofa’s leg, and shifted her to the bathroom. He then informed his son Akash about the incident and threatened him to not reveal the incident to anyone.

After getting to know of the incident, the police arrested Ved Prakash and sent him to jail. Speaking about the incident Akash told HT, “I asked him (Ved) if he had killed my mother. He threatened me with dire consequences if I told anybody about it. I was in shock and did not know what to do next. I asked him to bring an auto rickshaw. My first priority was to save my mother’s life. We rushed her to the hospital but she was declared brought dead."

(With inputs from PTI)