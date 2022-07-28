Ghaziabad: Suspected monkeypox patient tests negative, discharged

A 35-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, who was admitted at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital for suspected monkeypox has tested negative after his report came back on Thursday from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

“The patient’s reports came back negative this morning and he has been discharged now,” Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak Hospital said on Thursday.

Doctors at Lok Nayak Hospital, the nodal hospital for monkeypox in Delhi, said that a patient was brought on Tuesday with symptoms including high-grade fever and eruptions on the skin. The patient was isolated at the hospital’s isolation ward awaiting results.

Also Read: Delhi: Surveillance teams face challenge of contact tracing monkeypox patient

Doctors said the patient had travelled to Paris nearly two months ago and he also returned from Mumbai around 20 days back.

Doctors said his skin rashes didn’t get worse over the last two days like it usually does in case of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients. Though clinically less severe than smallpox, monkeypox symptoms are characterised by fever, body aches, headache and lymphadenopathy (enlarged lymph nodes of the neck and subsequently the patient will develop a rash on the face, palms, and hands and feet or legs).

The WHO on Saturday declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern”.

Till now, there have been over 16,000 cases reported from 75 countries in the world.

In India, there are currently four confirmed cases—three from Kerala and one from Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumya Pillai Soumya Pillai covers environment and traffic in Delhi. A journalist for three years, she has grown up in and with Delhi, which is often reflected in the stories she does about life in the city. She also enjoys writing on social innovations. ...view detail