e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Ghulam Nabi Azad on three-day Jammu visit from Wednesday

Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir was denied permission by the administration to accompany Azad.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
r Ghulam Nabi Azad will be on a three-day visit to the Jammu.
r Ghulam Nabi Azad will be on a three-day visit to the Jammu.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be on a three-day visit to the Jammu region from November 13, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

This will be his first visit to the region since the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories on October 31.

Azad, the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will arrive in Jammu on Wednesday on a three-day visit during which he will visit Batote in Ramban district and Doda and Bhaderwah in Doda district, the senior Congress leader said.

However, he claimed, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir was denied permission by the administration to accompany Azad.

In September, Azad had undertaken a six-day visit to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News