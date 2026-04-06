Girlfriend refused to marry, Faridabad man dies by suicide on video call with her

A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide while on a video call with his girlfriend in Faridabad on Sunday, police said. A man from Faridabad died by suicide while on video call with his girlfriend, police said.

What the woman was suspecting to be a routine conversation on Sunday evening soon spiralled into a tragedy. Around 5pm, 28-year-old Nikhil was chatting with his girlfriend on WhatsApp, news agency PTI said citing local authorities.

According to police, Nikhil hanged himself while still on the call, with his girlfriend witnessing the act in real time.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal moves recusal plea in HC; to argue in excise case himself today

Five-year relationship under strain Nikhil, a resident of Jawahar Colony, had been in a relationship with a woman from Sanjay Colony for about five years. The relationship had progressed to the point where marriage was being discussed, and both families had been involved in conversations, the report said.

However, things had recently taken a turn. Police said the woman had been refusing to marry him for some time, a development that had caused Nikhil significant mental distress.

Also Read | F-15 airman's 3-word message after Iran shootdown made US fear ‘false signals’ trap

Frantic calls for help As the incident unfolded on the video call, the woman immediately reached out to Nikhil’s friends, alerting them to what had just happened.

They rushed to his house, but by the time they arrived, it was too late. Nikhil was found dead inside his room.

Police said Nikhil was alone in the house at the time.

According to the police's account, Nikhil's father had passed away a few years ago, and his mother was away in Ujjain when the incident took place.

After being informed, police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it to Badshah Khan hospital for post-mortem.

“The incident is being investigated in detail,” a senior police officer said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

(With PTI inputs)