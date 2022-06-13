‘Give final decree, not just preliminary: SC to trial courts on partition suits

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered trial courts dealing with partition suits to suo moto proceed to deliver the final decree and not stop at giving a preliminary decree, a direction aimed at cutting the delay in deciding proceedings instituted when a property dispute arises in the family.

The top court’s direction came on a partition suit filed in the early 1990s, in which the Kerala high court set aside the trial court’s preliminary decree for partition of a property in 2009. The two-judge bench of the top court on Monday reversed the high court order and restored the trial court’s preliminary decree that ordered the property to be equally divided between the two parties to the partition suit.

But the bench of justices S Abdul Nazeer and Vikram Nath did not stop with this case and underscored what it described as a “concerning trend” in the law

Under Order XX Rule 18 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) that governs the procedure for deciding partition suits, trial courts first pass a preliminary decree declaring the rights or shares of the parties to the partition. But this is just a paper decree as parties cannot enjoy fruits of the same unless the parties concerned initiate the proceedings for this purpose and the trial court delivers the final decree.

The bench noted that there were many suits that were pending at the preliminary decree stage because either the courts adjourn the case sine die or parties don’t approach the court for a final decree.

“Fundamentally, the distinction between a preliminary and final decree is that a preliminary decree merely declares the rights and shares of the parties and leaves room for some further enquiry….after the inquiry having been conducted and rights of the parties being finally determined, a final decree incorporating such determination needs to be drawn up,” the bench said.

The bench sought to reduce the delay by ordering trial courts to start proceedings for a final decree on their own.

“We are of the view that once a preliminary decree is passed by the trial court, the court should proceed with the case for drawing up the final decree suo moto,” the bench said, making it clear that the parties concerned will not be required to initiate separate proceedings.

The Supreme Court also spelt out an elaborate list of “dos and don’ts” for the trial courts.

The CPC does not prescribe any limitation period for initiating final decree proceedings. Since the procedure required either of the parties to the suit to move an application for the final decree, the trial courts were helpless and adjourned the matter. Monday’s judgment attempted to address this problem.

“Since there is no limitation for initiating final decree proceedings, the litigants tend to take their own sweet time for initiating final decree proceedings,” the bench said.

In some states, the top court noted the practice where cases were adjourned indefinitely after passing the preliminary decree, while in others, a fresh final decree proceeding had to be drawn up by the parties to the suit.

“This practice is to be discouraged as there is no point in declaring the rights of the parties in one proceeding and requiring initiation of separate proceedings for quantification and ascertainment of the relief. This will only delay the realisation of the fruits of the decree,” the top court said.

The long delay between the preliminary and final decree in partition suits was noted by the top court in a 2009 verdict as well but the bench then asked the Law Commission and Parliament to look at amending the law. “Success in a suit means nothing to a party unless he gets the relief….If it is a suit for money he wants the money. If it is a suit for property, he wants the property,” the court observed in the 2009 ruling.