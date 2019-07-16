‘Give me names by evening’: Upset PM Modi on absentee BJP ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for the details of all the Union ministers who did not attend Parliament despite being asked to be present for the session, pulling up BJP members for the second time this month.

PM Modi made the comments on Tuesday during the weekly meeting of the BJP parliamentary party and asked for the names of ministers whose names were there on the roster for Parliament duty but did not come.

Modi’s sharp reminder on Tuesday was not the first time he has highlighted the problem of MPs skipping sittings.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister made his views clear that the BJP was keeping a close watch on the attendance of the party’s members of Parliament, who had been skipping sittings or its debates, in the House and its many panels.

Modi had also talked about lax attendance by linking it to promotions. He told the BJP leaders that he went through attendance records, interventions, questions and how MPs interacted in parliamentary committees.

“I rank everyone according to all this and then decide the ministers,’’ Modi said at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting on July 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party later issued a three-line whip asking its lawmakers to be present in the House.

The Prime minister also asked MPs on Tuesday to take up one innovative work in their constituency. He suggested MPs to get involved in apolitical activities in their area and work with government officials to execute the schemes.

Union home minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party were present during the parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Library Building.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, foreign minister S Jaishankar, and junior foreign minister V Muraleedharan were among them.

The meeting came before of the beginning of day’s proceeding in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 12:10 IST