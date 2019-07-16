Modi calls Assam CM, assures all help to tackle flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone and took stock of the ongoing flood situation in the state, where 15 people have been killed in floods and landslides and over 46 lakh have been affected.

Sonowal apprised him of the steps taken by the state government to help the affected people across the state’s 30 districts and was assured of all help to deal with the situation, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Monday said that 4,175 villages, with 46.28 lakh people, have been affected due to the floods, as of Monday afternoon.

The official said that close to 90,000 hectares of agricultural lands have been affected due to the floods, some with standing crops on them.

The government has pressed the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force to help the marooned people in different districts even as Army has been called in to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue operations in different parts of the state.

Over 10 lakh animals have also been affected.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government of failing to handle the flood situation and demanded the Central government to immediately depute teams to guide and advise to deal with situation, and release required funds to carry out relief and rescue and rehabilitation measures on a war footing.

