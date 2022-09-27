Give no scope for ‘venomous political forces’, work for people’s welfare: Stalin to DMK members

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday urged his party members not to give scope for “venomous political forces” to gain a foothold in the state but attend to people’s work for which the DMK was elected.

Cautioning the party leaders to exercise restraint in their speeches which otherwise might give space to such political forces, the chief minister said without mentioning any party or anyone in particular, that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was launched by former chief minister CN Annadurai with the lofty ideals of achieving an egalitarian society through the principles of social justice, self-respect and rationalism.

The DMK was sustained as a people’s movement, restoring the rights of the oppressed and striving to ensure everything is made available to all, for over half-a-century by late chief minister M Karunanidhi, he said.

The present regime is traversing on the path of these two leaders and the Dravidian model of governance continued to march evoking the appreciation of the people and the media, the DMK president said.

“But some political forces are constantly attempting to bring disrepute to this regime. We must continue our journey without giving any scope to those venomous forces with malicious intentions working directly and indirectly,” he said in a veiled reference to the BJP.

People of Tamil Nadu gave the DMK the responsibility to govern the state after a gap of 10 years. “We have to work tirelessly daily to fulfill their expectations,” Stalin said.

In a statement here, he said the speeches of party members, ministers, legislators and MPs can be twisted out of context by the political adversaries who would stoop to any level to discredit this regime.

He recalled a famous saying of rationalist leader ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy and said that “one can fight against a thousand persons who have dignity but not against one without any dignity”.

These sectarian forces desperately want to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu and hope to prosper by taking advantage of the situation. “They try to create confusion among the people. For that, the party executives, ministers, legislators and MPs should exercise caution in their speech,” he advised.

“Our journey is long. We have lot of responsibility. We will implement our plans. Let’s take our welfare initiatives to the people who will give a befitting reply to those forces,” the Chief Minister said.

Recently, DMK’s Nilgiris MP A Raja’s remark on Shudras and state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi’s speech on government freebies drew criticism and protest from Hindu organisations.