Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, February 1, 2024 HT Image

_____

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun;32;26;Partly sunny;33;26;SSW;14;72%;57%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot;33;23;Windy in the p.m.;26;18;NW;21;62%;27%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;12;2;Partly sunny;12;2;WSW;8;81%;9%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;17;8;Partly sunny;15;8;ENE;11;74%;6%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;8;4;Low clouds;10;9;WSW;26;87%;31%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-20;-26;Sunny, but very cold;-20;-26;E;8;64%;8%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and chilly;8;-1;An afternoon shower;8;2;NW;12;70%;95%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-7;-16;Colder;-11;-14;S;21;78%;89%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;38;25;Very hot;40;26;ENE;11;38%;4%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;12;5;Mostly cloudy;15;6;NNE;10;43%;8%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;24;19;Windy;25;18;WNW;29;66%;94%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;6;Warmer with sunshine;16;3;W;17;51%;26%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with a shower;34;21;Showers around;36;21;SE;12;66%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;Windy this morning;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;ESE;4;52%;3%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;33;26;Partly sunny;35;27;S;7;62%;27%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;16;9;Mostly sunny;17;8;NNW;12;66%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, cold;-2;-8;Mostly cloudy;1;-7;E;3;43%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. shower or two;10;2;Mostly cloudy;8;2;WSW;15;75%;33%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy;9;4;Cloudy;9;7;W;20;78%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;11;Afternoon showers;21;12;SE;9;70%;95%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;18;E;10;72%;81%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;8;2;Rain and drizzle;8;5;WNW;16;70%;85%;2

Brussels, Belgium;An afternoon shower;8;3;Low clouds;10;9;WSW;18;84%;27%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;Clouds and sun;7;-4;WSW;10;78%;57%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. shower or two;8;1;Partly sunny;8;2;WSW;13;69%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;38;26;Very hot;38;26;ENE;16;37%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;ENE;11;76%;84%;12

Busan, South Korea;Cooler with showers;8;4;Breezy with rain;9;3;NE;33;73%;98%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;16;11;A morning shower;18;10;NW;14;58%;60%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;35;22;Sunny and humid;30;19;SSE;17;64%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;30;19;A touch of rain;32;20;NE;5;65%;97%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;31;24;Humid with clearing;32;24;SE;10;75%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Sunny;11;2;Colder;4;0;E;17;75%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;24;Humid;32;25;NE;8;75%;34%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy;6;2;A little a.m. rain;8;7;W;23;87%;65%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;34;21;Warm with hazy sun;30;21;NNE;13;43%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mild with sunshine;22;13;A stray p.m. shower;20;13;SSE;18;81%;99%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;31;26;A morning shower;32;25;ENE;10;73%;79%;9

Delhi, India;A shower or two;18;10;Hazy;20;9;ENE;7;72%;61%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;18;0;Mainly cloudy;13;1;NW;11;47%;70%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;25;16;Hazy sunshine;25;16;S;5;67%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Couple of t-storms;33;24;SW;11;72%;93%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;9;9;Low clouds;14;10;WSW;27;81%;28%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast and cold;5;-3;Mostly cloudy;10;1;NNE;13;40%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;19;14;Partial sunshine;17;15;E;20;74%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;25;21;Warm, an a.m. shower;27;21;SE;10;77%;41%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;28;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;14;ESE;10;62%;60%;14

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;23;13;Decreasing clouds;25;14;ESE;10;62%;3%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;3;-8;Increasing clouds;0;-1;SSW;14;87%;100%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;SE;9;56%;33%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;27;20;A t-storm around;26;18;ESE;11;71%;90%;1

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;26;20;Showers around;25;20;NNE;23;64%;64%;1

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;32;17;Hazy sunshine;32;18;NNE;6;51%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Showers around;18;3;Abundant sunshine;17;6;N;10;49%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;9;1;Increasing clouds;9;3;NNE;13;69%;67%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;16;79%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;N;21;40%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;27;12;Sunshine and nice;27;15;ENE;9;50%;7%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;4;-5;Becoming cloudy;6;-1;W;5;33%;83%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with hazy sun;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;NE;11;55%;24%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;15;6;Mostly sunny;19;4;SSE;7;54%;8%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;29;9;Plenty of sunshine;25;13;N;21;18%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;6;-3;Breezy in the a.m.;4;0;WSW;20;74%;75%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Rain and drizzle;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;NNE;13;66%;19%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm around;32;24;SW;10;72%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;A couple of showers;25;18;Hazy sun;27;16;S;1;79%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;N;5;74%;95%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;16;5;Afternoon rain;14;4;E;10;67%;96%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with some sun;36;26;Mostly sunny, humid;33;25;SW;13;74%;5%;9

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;28;22;High clouds;27;22;SSE;16;74%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny, nice and warm;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;NE;9;69%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;9;4;Breezy in the p.m.;14;10;WSW;23;77%;5%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler;15;8;A stray shower;17;8;WSW;10;69%;48%;2

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;A t-storm around;31;25;W;11;69%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;18;6;Mostly sunny;15;5;NE;10;65%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, humid;32;27;Partly sunny, humid;33;27;ENE;19;73%;30%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Morning t-storms;26;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;7;78%;64%;4

Manila, Philippines;Lots of sun, nice;32;23;Mostly cloudy;32;23;E;11;61%;4%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;Cooler;22;11;SSE;26;54%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Cloudy;20;9;Sunny and warmer;25;8;SW;10;40%;2%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;22;16;Nice with some sun;24;14;WSW;11;62%;28%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;2;-3;Breezy with sunshine;1;-2;SW;21;85%;82%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;34;26;Mostly cloudy, warm;37;27;ESE;18;57%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and hot;34;22;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;NNE;15;46%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-1;Cloudy;1;-8;NNE;15;77%;39%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-1;Breezy;0;-7;SSW;27;84%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;N;12;45%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;30;12;Partial sunshine;28;16;NE;15;52%;15%;12

New York, United States;Cloudy;7;4;Breezy;7;0;NNW;24;85%;56%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief a.m. showers;14;6;Mostly sunny;17;6;WSW;6;70%;18%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-6;-14;Cloudy;-4;-11;S;19;76%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;11;2;Rain;9;3;NNE;8;63%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;4;-4;A morning shower;7;4;WNW;11;96%;40%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow;3;0;Cloudy;2;-10;N;16;72%;17%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NW;19;83%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny, windy;33;23;A shower;32;22;NNW;10;64%;85%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Very warm;33;21;High clouds;31;22;ENE;13;63%;2%;4

Paris, France;Brief a.m. showers;12;3;Low clouds;11;9;W;9;81%;4%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;42;19;Very hot;37;23;S;21;31%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;35;25;S;4;58%;6%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, becoming breezy;35;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;21;71%;58%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rain and drizzle;29;19;Humid with clearing;29;19;W;10;68%;19%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Brief a.m. showers;8;2;Breezy in the p.m.;7;5;W;20;73%;34%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;-1;-9;Ice to rain;4;-8;N;2;68%;87%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;19;10;Showers, some heavy;18;10;N;9;85%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny, nice and warm;22;6;Sunny and pleasant;20;5;E;10;73%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;31;25;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;E;15;65%;72%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A p.m. shower or two;4;2;Snow, sleet and rain;4;-3;WSW;52;77%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;6;-3;An afternoon shower;4;1;SSW;18;74%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;WNW;9;82%;81%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;10;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;7;N;22;28%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;14;2;Lots of sun, nice;16;2;NNE;8;62%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;3;-3;Cloudy and breezy;-1;-6;SSW;24;68%;96%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;15;10;A shower or two;14;7;WSW;18;72%;96%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy;25;18;Some sun, pleasant;29;17;WSW;14;57%;30%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;27;23;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;N;15;72%;63%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;25;16;Sunshine and nice;24;17;WSW;8;65%;13%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;26;9;Sunshine and nice;26;9;S;13;40%;24%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;37;15;Sunny and very hot;38;16;SW;11;33%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;29;20;Rain and drizzle;29;19;N;12;73%;76%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;21;6;Sunny and mild;21;7;ESE;5;61%;4%;3

Seattle, United States;Clearing, showers;14;7;A shower in spots;12;3;S;12;72%;64%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;7;0;Plenty of clouds;6;-4;ENE;18;62%;65%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Rain and drizzle;7;5;SE;18;79%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;26;Afternoon showers;32;25;NNE;10;72%;100%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with sunshine;11;-2;Cooler;6;-2;W;17;67%;26%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;30;23;An afternoon shower;29;22;NNE;9;71%;80%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, windy;4;-1;Snow and rain;4;3;W;16;83%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;31;23;Showers around;28;21;SE;24;70%;63%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer with some sun;26;18;Not as warm;22;18;E;11;86%;16%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;3;-6;Breezy in the a.m.;1;0;SSW;20;82%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cold with flurries;0;-1;Not as cold;7;-3;NE;9;53%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hazy sun and mild;8;-1;Hazy sun and mild;9;0;NNW;12;52%;22%;3

Tehran, Iran;Rain/snow showers;4;0;Morning snow, cloudy;5;-2;WNW;14;81%;83%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;12;11;Warmer with some sun;17;11;SSW;15;73%;87%;4

Tirana, Albania;Hazy sun;16;-1;Some sunshine;15;-3;ENE;6;47%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A stray a.m. shower;15;3;Cloudy and cooler;7;2;N;18;48%;57%;1

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;4;-1;Clouds breaking;3;-3;N;19;68%;7%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sunshine;16;8;Partly sunny;16;11;NW;15;70%;87%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;16;12;A couple of showers;16;10;NNW;14;82%;74%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and cold;-17;-33;Turning colder;-13;-32;E;3;69%;29%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;13;7;Showers around;11;5;ESE;10;85%;84%;0

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;9;4;Mostly cloudy;9;7;WNW;17;68%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;N;4;46%;7%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow;2;-5;Breezy;3;0;SSW;21;85%;99%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;5;1;A little p.m. rain;5;4;WSW;17;74%;91%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;22;17;Very windy, rain;21;15;WNW;54;69%;82%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;W;5;40%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;4;-9;Plenty of sunshine;1;-9;NE;4;60%;3%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather