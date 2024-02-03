Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, February 2, 2024 HT Image

_____

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and some clouds;33;26;Hazy sunshine;33;26;SSW;15;74%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Windy this afternoon;23;18;Increasingly windy;22;18;NW;24;59%;4%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;12;1;Becoming cloudy;12;4;SW;9;80%;84%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing;16;8;Decreasing clouds;15;5;E;13;77%;25%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;9;8;Mostly cloudy;12;9;WSW;21;89%;70%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-20;-26;Very cold;-16;-18;N;10;70%;96%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;9;1;A morning shower;8;-2;S;15;80%;42%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-14;-18;Cloudy and windy;-5;-7;SSW;35;85%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;39;26;Very hot;40;27;ENE;12;37%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Thickening clouds;15;8;Mostly sunny;13;3;W;9;62%;5%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A few p.m. showers;23;17;Windy;22;16;SW;36;64%;41%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;15;5;Mostly sunny;19;6;NNW;10;45%;9%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;34;21;A few showers, warm;36;20;ESE;12;67%;80%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Partly sunny;31;18;ESE;11;55%;2%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;35;27;Mostly sunny;34;26;S;10;60%;6%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;16;9;Mostly sunny, nice;17;8;WSW;15;66%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;1;-6;Mostly cloudy;3;-7;SSW;4;41%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in spots;8;3;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;7;W;13;58%;17%;2

Berlin, Germany;A morning shower;8;7;Occasional rain;11;7;W;22;84%;97%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;20;11;A bit of rain;20;11;ENE;8;80%;97%;3

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy;29;18;A shower and t-storm;26;20;E;13;69%;97%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. shower or two;9;5;Cloudy, breezy, mild;11;7;WNW;25;67%;23%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;8;8;Low clouds;11;9;WSW;18;90%;44%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Showers this morning;5;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;10;0;WSW;17;72%;12%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;8;4;Low clouds and mild;10;6;WNW;17;71%;23%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, very hot;35;25;Very hot;37;20;SE;13;44%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;33;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;NNE;10;74%;70%;12

Busan, South Korea;Periods of rain;9;3;A morning shower;10;5;NE;30;63%;89%;1

Cairo, Egypt;A morning shower;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;W;11;44%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and hot;33;21;Partly sunny, humid;29;20;S;16;63%;5%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A touch of rain;31;19;A little p.m. rain;31;19;W;5;66%;96%;7

Chennai, India;Humid this morning;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ESE;10;70%;1%;8

Chicago, United States;Cooler;4;0;Clouds breaking;5;1;E;14;69%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Humid;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;24;NE;7;73%;79%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain this morning;8;6;Partly sunny;9;4;W;21;75%;30%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun, not as hot;29;22;Hazy and very warm;31;21;N;14;43%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;A p.m. shower or two;20;14;Rather cloudy;20;7;SE;13;62%;31%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;ENE;11;73%;67%;7

Delhi, India;Fog this morning;17;9;A couple of showers;21;11;ENE;9;58%;96%;2

Denver, United States;Cooler;13;1;Snow and rain;5;-3;WNW;12;85%;99%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;27;16;Some sun, less humid;25;14;S;9;44%;4%;5

Dili, East Timor;Couple of t-storms;33;25;A few showers;33;24;ESE;10;71%;89%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;13;9;A p.m. shower or two;11;8;W;19;88%;66%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;8;2;A little p.m. rain;5;0;S;10;73%;98%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;19;15;Breezy;17;14;E;38;73%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm, an a.m. shower;27;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;SSE;12;83%;48%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;28;14;A t-storm around;27;15;E;8;56%;47%;14

Havana, Cuba;Clearing;25;14;Mostly sunny;26;18;SE;11;59%;26%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;1;-2;Inc. clouds;3;0;W;13;89%;17%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thickening clouds;33;25;Clouds and sun;35;25;SE;10;59%;32%;7

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;26;18;A morning shower;23;18;E;11;72%;67%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;26;19;Windy;25;20;NE;28;51%;23%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;32;21;Hazy sun;32;20;ESE;7;62%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;20;7;Cooler;14;7;NNW;9;64%;88%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;A stray p.m. shower;9;3;Mostly sunny;10;4;SW;11;66%;11%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;26;Couple of t-storms;30;24;W;15;82%;99%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;23;18;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;NNW;21;41%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;26;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;SE;10;54%;27%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;6;-1;Colder, morning snow;2;-6;NNW;8;80%;92%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;28;18;Partly sunny;27;21;SW;14;60%;42%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;4;Mostly sunny;19;5;SE;8;51%;46%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;29;10;Hazy sun;27;15;N;19;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;3;-1;A little rain;8;4;WNW;25;92%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Clearing;28;23;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;13;68%;36%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;SSW;9;68%;82%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;27;17;Hazy and less humid;26;14;S;5;62%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;N;6;74%;73%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;14;4;A couple of showers;16;3;ENE;14;58%;88%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;34;25;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;SW;13;69%;2%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;29;22;High clouds;27;22;SSE;15;77%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and mild;19;10;Mostly sunny;18;8;NE;9;75%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Breezy in the p.m.;13;10;Low clouds;13;11;W;17;81%;39%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;17;8;Increasing clouds;16;11;ESE;10;66%;92%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;SW;12;69%;52%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;16;6;Sunny and mild;16;4;NE;5;64%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, humid;33;27;Mostly sunny, humid;33;28;E;20;70%;45%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;E;9;74%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;33;24;E;12;63%;6%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;26;11;Sunny and very warm;31;15;SSE;13;45%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Warmer;25;7;Mostly sunny, nice;25;7;WSW;12;24%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Nice with some sun;23;15;Mostly sunny;24;20;SE;12;65%;41%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;1;-2;Showers around;4;0;WNW;24;95%;63%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;37;26;Very warm;37;26;E;22;55%;6%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Hot, becoming breezy;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;SSE;15;50%;7%;9

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;-1;-8;Mostly cloudy;-3;-9;SW;8;73%;27%;1

Moscow, Russia;Flurries and squalls;0;-8;Very windy;-2;-3;WNW;42;86%;56%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;N;11;37%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy, warm;30;12;Mostly sunny;28;16;ENE;15;55%;44%;12

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;Mostly sunny, breezy;6;-1;NNW;25;51%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;17;6;Abundant sunshine;17;4;SW;10;71%;4%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Freezing fog;-2;-12;Cloudy;-8;-10;S;21;79%;75%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;8;5;Decreasing clouds;11;4;N;11;49%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;Wet snow in the a.m.;7;3;Partly sunny;8;0;SW;11;56%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;0;-11;Some sun;-2;-8;SSW;7;70%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;30;27;Strong winds;30;28;W;36;86%;98%;3

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. shower;32;22;Mostly sunny;31;23;NE;8;69%;44%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny and hot;34;24;E;11;66%;30%;7

Paris, France;A morning shower;10;7;Low clouds;12;9;WSW;10;81%;27%;0

Perth, Australia;Very hot;41;22;Increasingly windy;30;16;S;26;50%;27%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;S;5;59%;6%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;34;26;An afternoon shower;34;24;NNE;16;69%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Turning sunny, humid;29;19;Partly sunny, humid;30;19;ESE;10;69%;37%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;6;2;Cloudy, windy, mild;10;8;WSW;26;73%;38%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A bit of ice;4;-6;Clouds and sun;6;-8;NW;6;66%;76%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;17;8;Periods of rain;20;9;N;9;81%;99%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Mostly sunny;20;5;E;9;75%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in spots;32;26;An afternoon shower;32;26;ESE;16;63%;46%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;2;-3;A snow shower;-1;-8;NNW;37;71%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Thickening clouds;4;0;Partly sunny;7;2;W;15;82%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NW;10;75%;69%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;17;6;Hazy sunshine;20;7;E;9;27%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;17;3;Sunny and pleasant;17;5;N;9;59%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A morning flurry;0;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-2;WNW;22;85%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;14;8;A shower in spots;13;9;E;14;77%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy;27;18;Thundershowers;28;18;ESE;14;71%;93%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Morning showers;26;22;Rain and drizzle;28;21;ESE;14;72%;75%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;24;16;A morning shower;23;17;W;10;69%;67%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;26;9;Mostly sunny, nice;26;7;NNE;11;42%;8%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and hot;37;16;Sunny and hot;38;15;SSW;10;32%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain and drizzle;28;20;An afternoon shower;29;20;W;12;75%;86%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and mild;20;6;Sunny and mild;20;5;ENE;11;65%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;13;4;A thick cloud cover;10;5;N;8;78%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;8;-3;A flurry;7;0;ENE;12;63%;55%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;6;4;Rain and drizzle;6;4;ESE;15;98%;92%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;32;26;Hot, p.m. showers;33;24;NNE;10;69%;94%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy this morning;6;-4;Clouds and sun;7;2;WNW;13;69%;17%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;29;22;A shower or two;28;22;NE;6;73%;81%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain/snow showers;4;2;Breezy in the a.m.;7;2;W;15;64%;12%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;31;19;Breezy in the p.m.;28;23;NNE;25;60%;3%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Not as warm;19;16;Warmer;24;18;N;7;79%;16%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this morning;1;-1;An afternoon shower;4;0;WSW;16;88%;54%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cold;7;-2;Cloudy;6;0;SSE;8;49%;60%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;11;1;Clearing and mild;8;1;NNW;17;64%;16%;2

Tehran, Iran;Snow, mainly early;3;-1;Partly sunny;7;0;N;13;50%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers around;14;12;A couple of showers;16;11;S;17;74%;97%;1

Tirana, Albania;Hazy sunshine;16;-3;Sunshine;15;1;ESE;6;50%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;7;3;Overcast;11;4;NNE;12;38%;27%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sun, some clouds;5;-3;Sunshine;2;-3;NW;8;67%;1%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;16;9;Morning showers;15;7;NE;15;86%;72%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Morning showers;15;11;Sunny;18;8;W;13;66%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-17;-34;Cloudy, not as cold;-10;-27;ESE;3;74%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;10;5;Some brightening;9;3;NNW;6;87%;34%;1

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;9;7;Cloudy, windy, mild;12;9;W;28;61%;28%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;35;20;Showers around;34;20;N;2;50%;62%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy this morning;1;0;Cloudy and breezy;6;1;W;24;92%;33%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;5;4;Low clouds and windy;11;4;WNW;35;81%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;21;15;Becoming very windy;20;12;S;30;58%;86%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;34;19;Plenty of sun;33;19;W;8;42%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;4;-9;Colder;0;-5;NE;4;61%;25%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather