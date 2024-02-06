Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 6, 2024 HT Image

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hazy sun;32;25;Hazy sun;33;26;S;14;69%;9%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy with clearing;23;17;High clouds, breezy;24;17;WNW;22;50%;0%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;16;7;Partly sunny, mild;18;7;W;16;79%;8%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;18;9;Windy in the p.m.;18;9;SW;24;59%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;13;4;Cloudy;7;1;WNW;9;80%;31%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clearing;-5;-9;Inc. clouds;-3;-9;E;10;76%;56%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;15;1;Sunny;14;4;SSE;12;55%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-6;-7;Very windy;0;-8;SSW;39;83%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up, hot;38;25;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;ENE;11;51%;39%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and mild;21;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;19;8;W;12;62%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;27;17;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;SSW;17;61%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;18;5;Sunny and beautiful;21;7;ENE;10;50%;5%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy and very warm;36;20;Partly sunny, warm;38;20;ESE;13;64%;5%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;32;16;Hazy sun and warm;33;16;ESE;14;37%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;26;Sunny;35;25;S;10;57%;1%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;16;8;Hazy sunshine;18;10;W;14;64%;7%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;6;-5;Partly sunny;5;-6;NNW;13;36%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with some sun;18;6;Mostly sunny;18;7;SSE;8;57%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and windy;12;3;A little a.m. rain;6;0;SE;14;76%;57%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;20;11;A few showers;20;10;SE;9;73%;98%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Afternoon t-storms;27;20;Cloudy with t-storms;27;20;WNW;8;76%;100%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;15;5;Breezy in the a.m.;12;7;WSW;21;63%;56%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Periods of rain;10;4;NW;6;96%;97%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Breezy this morning;20;5;Breezy in the p.m.;17;4;WSW;20;61%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;18;2;Mostly sunny, mild;13;5;SW;11;74%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;36;27;Very hot;38;27;ESE;18;50%;27%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;A t-storm around;28;21;NE;9;71%;48%;12

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;8;0;Mostly sunny;9;-1;NNW;9;50%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;NNE;10;56%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;25;16;An afternoon shower;23;16;WNW;20;72%;45%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;30;20;Humid with showers;30;20;NW;5;71%;99%;3

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;22;Hazy sun;33;22;SSE;10;70%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Fog this morning;6;2;Patchy morning fog;10;6;S;14;63%;5%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;32;23;SW;14;68%;2%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;8;1;Partly sunny;3;-2;WSW;19;73%;67%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Warm with hazy sun;31;22;Warm with hazy sun;31;22;N;13;42%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;High clouds;19;9;High clouds;20;14;SSE;18;52%;27%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot;34;27;Hot, an a.m. shower;34;27;NE;14;68%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy;19;8;Hazy;19;7;NW;12;56%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;13;2;Partly sunny;12;0;SSW;13;50%;27%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers this morning;25;17;Hazy;26;15;NW;15;47%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;31;25;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;W;11;80%;94%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;11;0;Mostly cloudy;5;2;E;11;78%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun and clouds;9;3;Rain and drizzle;10;4;NNE;16;60%;78%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;20;13;Clouds and sun, nice;20;12;W;19;70%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;23;18;Rain and drizzle;20;13;NE;15;86%;94%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;WNW;10;55%;7%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, windy;22;15;Areas of low clouds;22;17;NE;20;68%;25%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;-5;-9;Cold with low clouds;-7;-14;N;14;80%;38%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;35;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SE;11;60%;30%;7

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;22;16;A little p.m. rain;20;10;ENE;13;78%;94%;1

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;27;22;A morning shower;27;22;E;26;57%;48%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and hot;35;22;Hot with hazy sun;36;22;ESE;7;49%;2%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;20;4;Decreasing clouds;18;2;NNW;13;44%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sun and mild;16;9;Rather cloudy, warm;18;12;SW;18;63%;3%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;29;25;A t-storm or two;32;24;WSW;18;78%;74%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Hazy sunshine;29;22;N;12;32%;45%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;32;16;Lots of sun, warm;33;19;SSW;10;36%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;3;-7;Sunny and chilly;3;-7;SSW;8;57%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;High clouds;26;19;Some sun;27;16;NE;14;51%;0%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;19;4;Plenty of sunshine;20;3;SW;8;43%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;High clouds;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;NNW;18;17%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;6;3;Cloudy, windy, mild;10;1;W;29;71%;57%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;N;11;57%;2%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;32;24;Clearing and hot;34;24;SE;10;67%;56%;10

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;28;19;Hazy;27;15;NNE;11;68%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A few showers;34;25;Showers around;34;26;N;7;69%;99%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;11;4;Spotty showers;14;5;ESE;11;66%;93%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;SSW;13;54%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;SSE;15;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;12;Overcast;19;14;SSW;13;87%;27%;1

London, United Kingdom;Windy;14;5;Cloudy;9;5;E;9;73%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and a t-storm;14;8;A stray shower;15;7;SE;11;75%;92%;2

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;12;73%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;15;5;Low clouds;13;7;WSW;12;82%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, humid;33;27;Showers around;32;27;NE;21;71%;60%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;34;26;SSE;8;67%;69%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;22;E;12;56%;2%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with some sun;23;11;Breezy in the p.m.;23;13;SSE;20;55%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;26;8;Plenty of sun;28;9;SW;8;21%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, windy;21;13;Sunny, breezy, nice;23;16;N;25;66%;12%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;-1;-3;Rain and drizzle;4;-6;WNW;32;85%;67%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;34;28;Breezy and very warm;36;26;ENE;25;59%;16%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid and warmer;32;22;A t-storm around;34;25;NE;16;56%;81%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-2;-9;Sun and some clouds;-1;-4;N;5;73%;10%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;-2;-13;Breezy in the a.m.;-4;-16;WNW;19;97%;97%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;32;24;Plenty of sun;33;24;N;14;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;NE;18;53%;12%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;6;-1;Sunshine;8;1;N;13;53%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny, nice and warm;22;8;Mostly sunny, mild;21;9;W;12;70%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;-2;-13;Partly sunny;-3;-8;SSE;13;65%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;10;1;Mostly sunny;11;1;N;13;60%;27%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;-5;-9;Cloudy and cold;-5;-15;N;6;78%;27%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;-1;-11;Clearing;-1;-4;ENE;7;72%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;31;27;A few showers;31;27;W;18;83%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;31;23;Decreasing clouds;31;22;NNW;17;66%;30%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;34;24;Hot, an a.m. shower;33;23;E;14;70%;68%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;13;11;Showers around;12;11;SW;23;90%;94%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;33;20;Hot;35;22;SSE;20;22%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;S;11;58%;12%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;33;24;Heavy p.m. showers;33;24;N;20;72%;90%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A little a.m. rain;29;20;Mostly sunny;27;16;SSE;18;61%;2%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy, windy, mild;10;8;Becoming rainy;10;3;NW;23;71%;97%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy with flurries;1;-8;Sunny;4;-10;WNW;8;63%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;7;Showers;19;8;ENE;8;82%;98%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;21;4;Partly sunny;24;5;E;10;54%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;E;14;66%;43%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;-1;-6;Chilly with sunshine;-2;-10;NE;17;73%;1%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;0;-3;A little a.m. snow;-1;-7;NW;25;83%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;31;24;High clouds;30;24;NE;12;74%;27%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;19;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;ENE;8;30%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;18;6;Mostly cloudy;18;8;S;11;73%;33%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-5;-14;Cloudy and colder;-10;-19;NNE;18;78%;43%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in spots;13;8;A couple of showers;13;8;NNW;22;70%;97%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of showers;28;18;Breezy in the a.m.;25;18;ENE;18;61%;14%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-shower;30;24;A shower and t-storm;27;22;W;10;80%;98%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;24;14;Sunny and nice;24;14;NW;11;43%;1%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;8;High clouds;26;7;SE;14;39%;6%;4

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;Breezy in the p.m.;34;17;SSW;11;41%;4%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Windy and humid;32;21;Showers around;30;17;N;12;73%;64%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;18;10;Showers around;18;11;SSE;10;82%;69%;3

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;9;4;A p.m. shower or two;8;5;SSW;8;79%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A little snow;4;-4;Mostly sunny;4;-6;WSW;5;60%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Snow and rain;3;2;Cloudy and chilly;6;1;N;18;69%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;34;25;Showers around;33;26;NNE;10;70%;77%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;17;2;High clouds;16;0;WSW;8;56%;2%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Humid;30;25;Rain and a t-storm;30;22;SSW;17;81%;100%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;-2;-5;Low clouds and cold;-4;-7;SSW;10;76%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;28;20;Breezy with a shower;24;20;SSE;32;73%;66%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy this morning;19;15;A touch of rain;17;12;ENE;22;88%;99%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;-4;-7;Cold with low clouds;-6;-10;NNW;18;76%;60%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;15;6;A little p.m. rain;10;4;SE;13;67%;92%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;11;4;Partly sunny, mild;13;2;NNW;11;69%;19%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;10;2;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;NE;11;42%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, milder;20;12;Sunshine;20;10;NE;8;68%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, mild;20;6;High clouds;19;5;ENE;8;67%;9%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Snow and rain;6;0;Chilly with clearing;7;-1;NW;13;70%;4%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;2;-1;High clouds;3;1;E;12;78%;28%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;WNW;14;52%;0%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouding up, warm;24;9;Mostly sunny;21;11;W;16;58%;7%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;-11;-29;Mostly sunny;-12;-26;E;6;76%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;8;4;A p.m. shower or two;7;4;SW;7;85%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;High clouds, windy;14;8;Breezy in the a.m.;15;9;W;21;48%;35%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;35;17;Sunshine and hot;35;17;WNW;7;36%;0%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;0;-2;A little a.m. snow;3;-6;WNW;30;87%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;9;6;Rain and drizzle;8;-1;W;24;79%;77%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;26;18;Windy;23;17;S;34;66%;1%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Brilliant sunshine;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;SW;10;47%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A brief p.m. shower;9;1;Clearing;6;0;NE;4;72%;11%;3

