 Global Forecast-Celsius | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast-Celsius

AP |
Feb 06, 2024 05:34 PM IST

Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 6, 2024

HT Image
HT Image

_____

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hazy sun;32;25;Hazy sun;33;26;S;14;69%;9%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy with clearing;23;17;High clouds, breezy;24;17;WNW;22;50%;0%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;16;7;Partly sunny, mild;18;7;W;16;79%;8%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;18;9;Windy in the p.m.;18;9;SW;24;59%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;13;4;Cloudy;7;1;WNW;9;80%;31%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clearing;-5;-9;Inc. clouds;-3;-9;E;10;76%;56%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;15;1;Sunny;14;4;SSE;12;55%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-6;-7;Very windy;0;-8;SSW;39;83%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up, hot;38;25;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;ENE;11;51%;39%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and mild;21;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;19;8;W;12;62%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;27;17;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;SSW;17;61%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;18;5;Sunny and beautiful;21;7;ENE;10;50%;5%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy and very warm;36;20;Partly sunny, warm;38;20;ESE;13;64%;5%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;32;16;Hazy sun and warm;33;16;ESE;14;37%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;26;Sunny;35;25;S;10;57%;1%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;16;8;Hazy sunshine;18;10;W;14;64%;7%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;6;-5;Partly sunny;5;-6;NNW;13;36%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with some sun;18;6;Mostly sunny;18;7;SSE;8;57%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and windy;12;3;A little a.m. rain;6;0;SE;14;76%;57%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;20;11;A few showers;20;10;SE;9;73%;98%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Afternoon t-storms;27;20;Cloudy with t-storms;27;20;WNW;8;76%;100%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;15;5;Breezy in the a.m.;12;7;WSW;21;63%;56%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Periods of rain;10;4;NW;6;96%;97%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Breezy this morning;20;5;Breezy in the p.m.;17;4;WSW;20;61%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;18;2;Mostly sunny, mild;13;5;SW;11;74%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;36;27;Very hot;38;27;ESE;18;50%;27%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;A t-storm around;28;21;NE;9;71%;48%;12

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;8;0;Mostly sunny;9;-1;NNW;9;50%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;NNE;10;56%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;25;16;An afternoon shower;23;16;WNW;20;72%;45%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;30;20;Humid with showers;30;20;NW;5;71%;99%;3

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;22;Hazy sun;33;22;SSE;10;70%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Fog this morning;6;2;Patchy morning fog;10;6;S;14;63%;5%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;32;23;SW;14;68%;2%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;8;1;Partly sunny;3;-2;WSW;19;73%;67%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Warm with hazy sun;31;22;Warm with hazy sun;31;22;N;13;42%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;High clouds;19;9;High clouds;20;14;SSE;18;52%;27%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot;34;27;Hot, an a.m. shower;34;27;NE;14;68%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy;19;8;Hazy;19;7;NW;12;56%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;13;2;Partly sunny;12;0;SSW;13;50%;27%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers this morning;25;17;Hazy;26;15;NW;15;47%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;31;25;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;W;11;80%;94%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;11;0;Mostly cloudy;5;2;E;11;78%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun and clouds;9;3;Rain and drizzle;10;4;NNE;16;60%;78%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;20;13;Clouds and sun, nice;20;12;W;19;70%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;23;18;Rain and drizzle;20;13;NE;15;86%;94%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;WNW;10;55%;7%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, windy;22;15;Areas of low clouds;22;17;NE;20;68%;25%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;-5;-9;Cold with low clouds;-7;-14;N;14;80%;38%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;35;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SE;11;60%;30%;7

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;22;16;A little p.m. rain;20;10;ENE;13;78%;94%;1

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;27;22;A morning shower;27;22;E;26;57%;48%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and hot;35;22;Hot with hazy sun;36;22;ESE;7;49%;2%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;20;4;Decreasing clouds;18;2;NNW;13;44%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sun and mild;16;9;Rather cloudy, warm;18;12;SW;18;63%;3%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;29;25;A t-storm or two;32;24;WSW;18;78%;74%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Hazy sunshine;29;22;N;12;32%;45%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;32;16;Lots of sun, warm;33;19;SSW;10;36%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;3;-7;Sunny and chilly;3;-7;SSW;8;57%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;High clouds;26;19;Some sun;27;16;NE;14;51%;0%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;19;4;Plenty of sunshine;20;3;SW;8;43%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;High clouds;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;NNW;18;17%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;6;3;Cloudy, windy, mild;10;1;W;29;71%;57%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;N;11;57%;2%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;32;24;Clearing and hot;34;24;SE;10;67%;56%;10

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;28;19;Hazy;27;15;NNE;11;68%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A few showers;34;25;Showers around;34;26;N;7;69%;99%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;11;4;Spotty showers;14;5;ESE;11;66%;93%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;SSW;13;54%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;SSE;15;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;12;Overcast;19;14;SSW;13;87%;27%;1

London, United Kingdom;Windy;14;5;Cloudy;9;5;E;9;73%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and a t-storm;14;8;A stray shower;15;7;SE;11;75%;92%;2

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;12;73%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;15;5;Low clouds;13;7;WSW;12;82%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, humid;33;27;Showers around;32;27;NE;21;71%;60%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;34;26;SSE;8;67%;69%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;22;E;12;56%;2%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with some sun;23;11;Breezy in the p.m.;23;13;SSE;20;55%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;26;8;Plenty of sun;28;9;SW;8;21%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, windy;21;13;Sunny, breezy, nice;23;16;N;25;66%;12%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;-1;-3;Rain and drizzle;4;-6;WNW;32;85%;67%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;34;28;Breezy and very warm;36;26;ENE;25;59%;16%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid and warmer;32;22;A t-storm around;34;25;NE;16;56%;81%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-2;-9;Sun and some clouds;-1;-4;N;5;73%;10%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;-2;-13;Breezy in the a.m.;-4;-16;WNW;19;97%;97%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;32;24;Plenty of sun;33;24;N;14;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;NE;18;53%;12%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;6;-1;Sunshine;8;1;N;13;53%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny, nice and warm;22;8;Mostly sunny, mild;21;9;W;12;70%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;-2;-13;Partly sunny;-3;-8;SSE;13;65%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;10;1;Mostly sunny;11;1;N;13;60%;27%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;-5;-9;Cloudy and cold;-5;-15;N;6;78%;27%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;-1;-11;Clearing;-1;-4;ENE;7;72%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;31;27;A few showers;31;27;W;18;83%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;31;23;Decreasing clouds;31;22;NNW;17;66%;30%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;34;24;Hot, an a.m. shower;33;23;E;14;70%;68%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;13;11;Showers around;12;11;SW;23;90%;94%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;33;20;Hot;35;22;SSE;20;22%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;S;11;58%;12%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;33;24;Heavy p.m. showers;33;24;N;20;72%;90%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A little a.m. rain;29;20;Mostly sunny;27;16;SSE;18;61%;2%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy, windy, mild;10;8;Becoming rainy;10;3;NW;23;71%;97%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy with flurries;1;-8;Sunny;4;-10;WNW;8;63%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;7;Showers;19;8;ENE;8;82%;98%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;21;4;Partly sunny;24;5;E;10;54%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;E;14;66%;43%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;-1;-6;Chilly with sunshine;-2;-10;NE;17;73%;1%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;0;-3;A little a.m. snow;-1;-7;NW;25;83%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;31;24;High clouds;30;24;NE;12;74%;27%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;19;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;ENE;8;30%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;18;6;Mostly cloudy;18;8;S;11;73%;33%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-5;-14;Cloudy and colder;-10;-19;NNE;18;78%;43%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in spots;13;8;A couple of showers;13;8;NNW;22;70%;97%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of showers;28;18;Breezy in the a.m.;25;18;ENE;18;61%;14%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-shower;30;24;A shower and t-storm;27;22;W;10;80%;98%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;24;14;Sunny and nice;24;14;NW;11;43%;1%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;8;High clouds;26;7;SE;14;39%;6%;4

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;Breezy in the p.m.;34;17;SSW;11;41%;4%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Windy and humid;32;21;Showers around;30;17;N;12;73%;64%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;18;10;Showers around;18;11;SSE;10;82%;69%;3

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;9;4;A p.m. shower or two;8;5;SSW;8;79%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A little snow;4;-4;Mostly sunny;4;-6;WSW;5;60%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Snow and rain;3;2;Cloudy and chilly;6;1;N;18;69%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;34;25;Showers around;33;26;NNE;10;70%;77%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;17;2;High clouds;16;0;WSW;8;56%;2%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Humid;30;25;Rain and a t-storm;30;22;SSW;17;81%;100%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;-2;-5;Low clouds and cold;-4;-7;SSW;10;76%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;28;20;Breezy with a shower;24;20;SSE;32;73%;66%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy this morning;19;15;A touch of rain;17;12;ENE;22;88%;99%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;-4;-7;Cold with low clouds;-6;-10;NNW;18;76%;60%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;15;6;A little p.m. rain;10;4;SE;13;67%;92%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;11;4;Partly sunny, mild;13;2;NNW;11;69%;19%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;10;2;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;NE;11;42%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, milder;20;12;Sunshine;20;10;NE;8;68%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, mild;20;6;High clouds;19;5;ENE;8;67%;9%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Snow and rain;6;0;Chilly with clearing;7;-1;NW;13;70%;4%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;2;-1;High clouds;3;1;E;12;78%;28%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;WNW;14;52%;0%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouding up, warm;24;9;Mostly sunny;21;11;W;16;58%;7%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;-11;-29;Mostly sunny;-12;-26;E;6;76%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;8;4;A p.m. shower or two;7;4;SW;7;85%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;High clouds, windy;14;8;Breezy in the a.m.;15;9;W;21;48%;35%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;35;17;Sunshine and hot;35;17;WNW;7;36%;0%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;0;-2;A little a.m. snow;3;-6;WNW;30;87%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;9;6;Rain and drizzle;8;-1;W;24;79%;77%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;26;18;Windy;23;17;S;34;66%;1%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Brilliant sunshine;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;SW;10;47%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A brief p.m. shower;9;1;Clearing;6;0;NE;4;72%;11%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates, Uttarakhand UCC Live Updatesalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On