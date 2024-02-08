 Global Forecast-Celsius | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast-Celsius

AP |
Feb 08, 2024 11:00 AM IST

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, February 7, 2024

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;25;S;14;70%;7%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing and breezy;23;17;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;WNW;19;52%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and some clouds;18;6;Low clouds;16;7;ENE;9;85%;9%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;20;7;Mostly cloudy;20;9;SSW;12;49%;2%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Rain beginning;3;2;E;16;94%;99%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-3;-7;Rather cloudy;-2;-6;NNE;10;80%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;20;6;SE;11;45%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy, a little snow;-2;-8;Very windy, snowy;-4;-6;SSW;43;79%;99%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;38;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;NE;12;55%;57%;6

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;19;12;Sunshine and mild;18;8;WNW;11;57%;3%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Sunny and delightful;26;17;SSW;17;65%;0%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;NE;9;50%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;36;20;Showers around;34;23;E;12;70%;75%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun and warm;33;17;Hot with hazy sun;33;17;ESE;11;33%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny and hot;35;26;Brilliant sunshine;35;26;S;10;57%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;16;10;High clouds;18;12;W;14;63%;27%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;5;-6;Partly sunny;6;-6;SSW;10;32%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;16;7;Some sun, pleasant;18;8;SSW;9;53%;29%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;Snow and rain;6;1;E;8;83%;98%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in spots;21;10;A p.m. shower or two;22;9;SE;10;69%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;WNW;8;75%;92%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. shower or two;14;8;Cloudy and mild;12;6;S;11;73%;61%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Morning rain;5;3;A little a.m. rain;12;9;SSW;16;95%;94%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;18;6;Sunlit and pleasant;18;4;WSW;14;59%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;14;6;Cloudy and mild;14;7;SW;10;70%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Overcast and hot;33;27;Variable clouds, hot;35;24;SE;16;59%;74%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;33;17;A t-storm around;29;21;NE;10;72%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;9;-1;Mostly cloudy;11;0;NNE;8;51%;8%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;NNE;9;50%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;An afternoon shower;24;16;Partly sunny;24;15;S;14;60%;26%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with showers;29;21;Humid with showers;27;21;NNW;8;81%;99%;2

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;SSE;11;70%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;6;A p.m. shower or two;13;6;SSW;28;69%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;S;12;69%;26%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow showers;2;-2;An afternoon flurry;3;-2;NE;14;81%;46%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Warm with hazy sun;31;22;Warm with hazy sun;31;22;NNE;14;39%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;20;15;Mostly cloudy, mild;23;13;S;17;54%;13%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. shower;33;26;A t-storm around;35;27;NE;16;67%;47%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy;20;8;Mostly sunny;21;7;WNW;15;54%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A shower or two;13;0;Clouds and sun;10;-3;SW;12;43%;63%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy;26;14;Hazy;26;14;NNW;12;33%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSW;10;80%;93%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Chilly with some sun;6;1;Morning rain, breezy;7;6;E;24;95%;98%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A morning shower;8;4;Some brightening;15;3;NNE;17;48%;4%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;19;12;Rather cloudy;20;15;WSW;14;54%;91%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;19;12;Low clouds;14;12;NNE;16;77%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;33;16;Sunshine and hot;34;16;E;13;39%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;E;20;65%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow, mainly early;-10;-19;Some sun, very cold;-10;-14;NE;10;83%;12%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;26;Clouds and sun;34;26;SE;10;62%;30%;5

Hong Kong, China;A little p.m. rain;18;10;A little rain;14;9;N;12;82%;93%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;28;22;A stray shower;27;21;ENE;15;58%;88%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hot with hazy sun;35;23;Hazy and hot;35;21;E;9;48%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;21;4;Sunny and pleasant;21;3;NNE;14;34%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;16;12;High clouds, breezy;19;11;SW;21;61%;12%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Episodes of sunshine;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSW;14;72%;49%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;30;22;Hazy sun;28;22;SSW;11;60%;27%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouding up, warm;32;14;Warm with sunshine;32;18;NE;11;32%;41%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;4;-8;Plenty of sun;5;-6;SSW;8;54%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;28;17;Partly sunny;27;12;NNW;16;33%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;20;4;Sunny;19;4;S;8;49%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;32;13;Sunny and beautiful;31;17;NNW;13;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy;9;1;Cloudy;3;-1;ENE;14;74%;93%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, windy;28;21;Sunshine and nice;29;22;NNE;11;57%;2%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;23;A couple of t-storms;33;24;SE;10;69%;93%;12

Kolkata, India;Hazy;27;16;Hazy;26;14;N;11;44%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;35;24;Heavy p.m. showers;32;25;N;6;74%;97%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;12;5;A little a.m. rain;14;5;W;11;75%;92%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Increasing clouds;35;23;Plenty of sun;32;24;SSW;13;60%;0%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;SSE;13;73%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A morning shower;18;14;Afternoon rain;16;14;SW;27;89%;100%;1

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;7;5;Rain in the morning;12;10;S;13;96%;99%;0

Los Angeles, United States;An afternoon shower;16;5;Mostly cloudy, cool;14;6;S;8;72%;60%;2

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;33;25;Partly sunny;32;26;SSW;14;69%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy with a shower;12;8;Showers around;11;9;SSW;14;79%;86%;1

Male, Maldives;Showers around;33;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;NNE;23;69%;2%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;NE;8;73%;73%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;22;E;8;62%;4%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;25;13;Breezy in the p.m.;23;15;SSW;21;58%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sun;27;9;Plenty of sun;29;9;SW;9;20%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Breezy this morning;23;17;Nice with some sun;24;19;ENE;19;63%;0%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;2;-11;Decreasing clouds;-4;-8;SSE;10;90%;29%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;37;26;Increasingly windy;33;26;ENE;27;66%;13%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Hot;35;25;Hot and humid;33;23;ENE;19;61%;33%;8

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, a flurry;-1;-4;Some sun;3;-1;ESE;10;69%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Snow at times;-6;-14;A bit of a.m. snow;-11;-18;W;17;89%;82%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;NNW;14;41%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;29;13;A t-storm around;28;16;NE;16;62%;51%;12

New York, United States;Sunshine;9;2;Mostly sunny;11;4;SSE;9;48%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;21;9;Some brightening;20;8;SE;12;68%;6%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;0;-9;A morning flurry;0;-5;S;20;73%;54%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;10;3;Clouds and sun;10;2;N;12;55%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;-7;-18;Mainly cloudy, cold;-8;-13;N;7;82%;38%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;0;-5;Partly sunny;3;0;ESE;11;68%;60%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers, humid;30;27;A couple of showers;31;27;WNW;23;86%;96%;4

Panama City, Panama;Decreasing clouds;29;22;Nice with some sun;31;21;N;17;63%;11%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid, a p.m. shower;33;22;Showers around;32;24;E;14;67%;69%;7

Paris, France;Showers;12;11;A little a.m. rain;14;11;SSW;21;80%;89%;0

Perth, Australia;Very hot;37;17;Breezy and very hot;38;22;SE;18;18%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;34;26;Turning sunny, humid;35;25;SSW;12;62%;9%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy p.m. showers;33;25;Downpours;31;25;N;21;78%;98%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;ESE;10;57%;4%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain;7;0;Cloudy, p.m. showers;6;5;WSW;10;94%;94%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;3;-8;Sunny;5;-9;NW;7;51%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;20;9;Afternoon showers;21;9;NNE;9;75%;93%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;21;6;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;12;SW;16;39%;100%;2

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;25;Showers around;32;25;ENE;15;68%;89%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;-1;-10;Very cold;-6;-9;E;9;70%;0%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. snow;-3;-7;A little snow;-2;-6;SSE;9;91%;98%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;30;25;A t-storm around;31;24;ENE;14;73%;42%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Sunny and nice;23;9;ESE;8;23%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Episodes of sunshine;15;9;Some sun, pleasant;17;9;SE;14;74%;33%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-9;-20;Sunny, but frigid;-15;-22;WNW;12;72%;9%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain and a t-storm;12;5;Variable clouds;13;6;NE;14;71%;44%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, windy;23;17;Mostly cloudy;28;18;ENE;19;56%;20%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thunderstorms;27;22;A little a.m. rain;26;22;N;17;77%;93%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;24;14;Mostly sunny;24;17;NNW;10;50%;2%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;26;7;Sunshine and nice;22;8;SE;14;46%;14%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;35;16;Sunshine;33;13;SSW;12;46%;21%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Becoming cloudy;29;18;Breezy in the a.m.;29;17;N;20;68%;2%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brief showers;18;12;Downpours;14;11;SSW;22;89%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;9;4;A morning shower;7;4;SSE;8;81%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;4;-4;Increasing clouds;6;-4;W;6;58%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;5;0;Mostly cloudy;7;1;N;15;58%;40%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A few p.m. showers;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;NNE;8;72%;97%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;15;3;Mostly sunny;16;-1;SW;6;56%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain and a t-storm;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;18;WNW;15;85%;100%;2

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-8;Rather cloudy, cold;-4;-7;E;6;77%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with a shower;24;17;Partly sunny, breezy;23;19;S;26;61%;5%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain tapering off;15;12;Periods of rain;15;10;ENE;20;84%;98%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, cold;-7;-14;Low clouds and cold;-7;-14;ESE;8;80%;19%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler, p.m. rain;7;5;Decreasing clouds;15;5;NW;10;59%;14%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;16;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;3;NW;13;54%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;13;5;Plenty of sunshine;12;4;NE;12;42%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny;22;10;Variable cloudiness;20;11;N;8;61%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Decreasing clouds;19;4;Partly sunny, nice;19;6;ESE;6;63%;36%;3

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;9;1;Mostly sunny;11;3;NNW;13;61%;17%;4

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;4;1;Mostly cloudy;5;4;SSE;11;80%;60%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;22;8;Sunshine;20;11;S;17;52%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;20;10;Sunny, nice and warm;22;9;S;11;53%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;-13;-33;Partly sunny, cold;-13;-30;NNW;6;78%;25%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;9;4;Rain and drizzle;7;2;S;7;82%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;Windy;14;9;Cloudy and mild;14;5;SSW;10;61%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;35;17;Sunny and hot;35;19;NNW;7;40%;1%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little a.m. snow;1;-12;Inc. clouds;-1;-6;SSE;11;77%;40%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;5;-1;Cloudy;4;0;ESE;12;72%;31%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;22;17;Windy in the morning;23;16;SSE;25;72%;14%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;SW;10;46%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;11;0;Cooler;6;0;NE;5;71%;7%;3

_____

