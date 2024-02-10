Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, February 9, 2024 HT Image

_____

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;33;27;Hazy sunshine;33;27;SSW;16;73%;28%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Brilliant sunshine;23;16;Clouds and sun;24;17;NNE;9;57%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Some sun;16;7;Clouds and sunshine;16;5;NNE;11;77%;11%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;20;13;Very windy;15;10;W;39;72%;94%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Downpours;12;8;Low clouds;13;8;E;12;89%;81%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;-1;-3;Cloudy;4;-2;ESE;13;67%;55%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;23;8;High clouds and warm;21;8;NNE;10;39%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Afternoon snow;3;-9;Increasingly windy;-5;-23;WSW;30;78%;13%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;35;25;Some brightening;35;26;E;12;61%;44%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and mild;19;11;Nice with some sun;18;14;S;13;61%;13%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid;25;19;Humid;24;17;SW;11;78%;66%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Some sun, pleasant;24;13;Cloudy, not as warm;19;14;NE;16;47%;93%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with clearing;35;21;Partly sunny;35;23;SE;14;63%;28%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;32;17;Clouds and sun;30;17;ESE;16;51%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine;35;26;A t-storm around;34;24;S;12;60%;45%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Morning rain;15;12;Breezy in the a.m.;16;8;WSW;16;64%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;8;-4;Sun and some clouds;7;-3;WSW;18;28%;40%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers;18;12;Breezy in the p.m.;18;13;SE;22;49%;31%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Some brightening;13;6;ENE;9;91%;39%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A little rain;22;9;ESE;13;64%;83%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;20;NE;13;79%;88%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;12;9;Breezy in the p.m.;16;9;S;21;63%;87%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Brief p.m. showers;12;7;SSE;7;90%;94%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;18;7;Some brightening;18;7;SW;10;56%;6%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and mild;15;9;Some sun, pleasant;18;10;S;19;61%;92%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A few showers, humid;29;24;Heavy a.m. showers;30;23;ENE;14;79%;94%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;34;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;ENE;11;72%;57%;9

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;11;-2;Sunny;10;-1;WNW;14;40%;67%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;22;13;Sunny and nice;23;12;NE;9;48%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Breezy in the p.m.;24;16;SSE;28;54%;1%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers around;28;20;Humid;30;20;E;7;72%;29%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;ESE;12;72%;26%;8

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;14;1;Breezy and cooler;6;-1;WNW;26;61%;5%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Decreasing clouds;33;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;12;63%;6%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of wet snow;1;0;A morning shower;3;2;ENE;25;92%;79%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Very warm;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;N;20;64%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Rather cloudy, mild;23;12;Rain and drizzle;15;10;E;13;84%;99%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;NE;15;73%;78%;7

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;Plenty of sunshine;22;9;W;7;58%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Snow showers;7;-4;A little snow;0;-9;NNW;24;80%;98%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy;26;14;Mostly cloudy;26;15;WNW;10;45%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;S;10;81%;91%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;7;3;Partly sunny;9;4;NNW;17;87%;81%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;15;3;Mostly cloudy, warm;18;4;NNE;14;36%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;18;14;Breezy with sunshine;17;11;WNW;34;74%;19%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;17;15;Warmer with hazy sun;21;13;ESE;12;51%;4%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny and hot;33;14;Sunshine and warm;32;16;ENE;11;38%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;26;17;Mostly sunny;28;18;SE;15;63%;2%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine, but cold;-9;-16;Cold;-7;-9;NE;10;82%;9%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunshine and warm;35;25;Sunny and very warm;36;24;E;9;54%;7%;9

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun and cool;14;11;Hazy sun and warmer;20;12;ENE;10;53%;0%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sun and clouds;27;20;Showers around;27;18;NNE;13;65%;65%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;34;21;Hazy sunshine;34;20;SSE;18;61%;2%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;26;6;Sunny, not as warm;22;5;NNE;9;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;15;11;Windy in the p.m.;19;12;SW;23;59%;2%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;33;26;A t-storm or two;32;24;NW;16;78%;74%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Humid with some sun;29;22;Clouds limiting sun;27;20;N;15;62%;8%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;29;14;Warm with sunshine;31;16;NE;11;48%;17%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;11;-5;Plenty of sunshine;6;-4;SSW;8;52%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Sunshine, pleasant;28;14;NNE;12;45%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny;21;6;SE;6;51%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;35;16;Sunshine;33;17;N;19;13%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of snow;1;-2;Rain and drizzle;3;2;SE;14;95%;94%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;A few showers;30;23;NE;20;64%;83%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;SSE;11;68%;75%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy;25;14;Hazy;26;14;NE;10;57%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clearing;35;24;A shower in the p.m.;35;24;ENE;7;60%;78%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Variable clouds;15;5;A morning shower;16;6;W;11;68%;74%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;35;25;Hazy sunshine;32;26;SW;12;75%;3%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;24;SSE;16;70%;15%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and drizzle;17;11;Increasing clouds;15;9;WNW;17;70%;76%;3

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Partly sunny;11;6;ESE;10;82%;64%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;17;4;Sunny, but cool;17;4;NNE;9;53%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny and hot;34;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;SSW;12;70%;36%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;12;7;Breezy with a shower;10;3;W;24;61%;81%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;32;28;Partly sunny;32;28;ENE;22;66%;4%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;26;Brief a.m. showers;33;26;E;10;72%;98%;8

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and nice;32;23;Rain and drizzle;32;23;SE;12;60%;61%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;Turning sunny;27;16;NE;16;55%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;29;10;Partly sunny;28;9;SSW;14;25%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Decreasing clouds;23;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;21;SE;19;67%;26%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;-1;-7;A morning flurry;-2;-3;ESE;22;92%;93%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;36;27;Mostly sunny, windy;33;26;ENE;30;62%;9%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;35;24;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;NNE;16;81%;100%;4

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;7;5;Partly sunny, mild;10;2;WSW;10;74%;39%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but cold;-9;-19;Frigid;-13;-19;WNW;11;87%;1%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;23;Hazy sun;32;22;NNW;14;38%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, warm;31;14;Sunshine and nice;28;17;NE;19;56%;44%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;11;6;An afternoon shower;14;8;WSW;11;72%;78%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;18;8;Partly sunny, nice;19;7;NW;13;70%;26%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow, mainly later;3;0;Morning snow;4;-17;WSW;40;79%;99%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;11;3;Mostly sunny;13;3;W;11;55%;5%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-12;-13;A little snow, cold;-6;-7;N;13;74%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of ice;9;4;Lots of sun, mild;8;1;WSW;13;71%;33%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;31;28;A few showers, humid;31;26;WSW;18;85%;97%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, windy;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NW;18;67%;43%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;32;24;Hot, a p.m. shower;33;23;ENE;16;66%;51%;9

Paris, France;A p.m. shower or two;13;8;Rain and drizzle;10;7;SSW;9;95%;93%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very hot;43;20;Very hot;40;21;S;20;17%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;SE;12;50%;7%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;N;16;76%;91%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;SE;9;55%;2%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;11;7;Partly sunny, mild;13;7;NE;10;78%;63%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;4;-5;Clouds and sun;5;-11;WNW;9;55%;60%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;6;A few showers;20;8;ESE;8;68%;81%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Very windy;16;13;Occasional rain;21;11;WSW;20;74%;91%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SE;16;71%;55%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;-1;-7;Mostly sunny;1;-2;E;13;61%;56%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;Cloudy and breezy;-2;-3;ESE;23;84%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ENE;13;66%;50%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;22;12;Breezy;24;14;SE;24;37%;74%;3

Rome, Italy;A p.m. shower or two;17;14;Afternoon rain;16;11;S;19;76%;100%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid with a flurry;-13;-16;Partly sunny, frigid;-11;-20;SW;15;79%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sunshine;14;6;Mostly sunny;16;8;W;12;64%;6%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;28;18;Mostly cloudy;29;19;ENE;16;55%;16%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;26;22;Sunshine and breezy;28;22;ENE;23;61%;26%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and beautiful;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;SSW;10;56%;2%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;26;9;A shower or two;24;10;WSW;15;44%;81%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;32;15;Sunny;35;14;SW;11;41%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Breezy in the p.m.;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;NNE;14;62%;2%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy with rain;16;8;A shower or two;13;6;WSW;18;80%;94%;3

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;9;3;Cloudy;10;6;SSE;9;73%;64%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;6;-3;An afternoon shower;7;-6;WNW;12;55%;76%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;9;3;Sunny and mild;13;5;WNW;17;52%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;25;Hot with a shower;33;25;NNE;14;63%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning out cloudy;15;3;Inc. clouds;15;4;SE;6;55%;4%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A p.m. shower or two;26;22;A morning shower;27;22;ENE;18;71%;72%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow this morning;-2;-8;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-4;E;15;79%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;27;19;A little p.m. rain;24;20;SE;28;64%;100%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;13;11;Partly sunny, warmer;17;8;E;16;60%;2%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of a.m. snow;-7;-14;Cold;-7;-10;ESE;10;72%;27%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;7;High clouds and warm;20;5;E;8;35%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;17;5;Sunny, nice and warm;17;5;NW;14;55%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;17;6;Some sun, pleasant;16;7;NE;13;30%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A morning shower;21;11;A shower in the a.m.;19;10;NE;10;69%;58%;4

Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;20;5;Cloudy and mild;19;13;SSE;14;49%;68%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A brief a.m. shower;11;3;Mostly sunny;12;4;WSW;14;58%;41%;4

Toronto, Canada;An afternoon shower;10;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;1;W;18;73%;19%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Warm with hazy sun;24;13;Cloudy and breezy;24;15;SW;21;31%;27%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;24;15;Cooler, p.m. rain;18;11;W;12;65%;83%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;-12;-31;Mostly sunny;-8;-21;E;5;75%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;8;3;Cloudy with a shower;7;5;ENE;8;87%;97%;0

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;14;5;Some sun, pleasant;17;9;SSE;10;62%;78%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;Sunny, not as warm;27;17;ESE;13;54%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;1;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-3;ESE;25;92%;88%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow;4;1;A morning shower;8;5;E;11;95%;57%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;21;16;Strong winds;22;12;SSW;45;60%;55%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;19;Plenty of sun;34;20;WSW;9;49%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with clearing;11;0;Sunny and mild;8;0;NE;5;67%;4%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather