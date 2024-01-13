Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, January 12, 2024 HT Image

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;90;80;A shower or two;90;79;S;8;75%;81%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;79;61;Partly sunny;81;62;NE;6;43%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;51;44;A little rain;50;37;W;5;93%;89%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A morning shower;58;37;Clouds and sun;58;43;SW;5;67%;1%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brief p.m. showers;41;37;An afternoon shower;44;41;WNW;12;85%;80%;0

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;27;16;An afternoon flurry;25;21;NE;6;84%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;59;43;Turning sunny;72;36;WNW;6;44%;25%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;13;2;Considerable clouds;21;11;S;9;90%;85%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;90;74;Sunny and very warm;96;78;NE;7;59%;7%;12

Athens, Greece;Rain and drizzle;50;42;Partly sunny, chilly;49;32;N;7;65%;5%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;Partly sunny;81;64;WSW;5;63%;2%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;66;54;Hazy sun;70;47;S;12;46%;17%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;93;74;Decreasing clouds;91;71;SE;7;68%;27%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;82;62;Nice with sunshine;84;63;E;10;63%;3%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Humid with some sun;93;77;Humid with sunshine;93;75;SW;5;64%;61%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;54;39;Mostly sunny;55;46;W;8;63%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;45;27;More sun than clouds;37;25;N;3;59%;15%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little a.m. snow;30;24;Hazy and chilly;34;25;SE;6;78%;7%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds;32;32;A little wintry mix;39;35;W;12;87%;81%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon rain;70;48;Nice with some sun;71;47;SE;6;68%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;67;N;6;64%;57%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;34;30;Partial sunshine;36;28;W;7;66%;9%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;36;34;Low clouds;38;34;WSW;9;88%;42%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A little snow;33;14;Sunshine;36;22;WSW;9;71%;6%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;35;26;Decreasing clouds;35;27;W;8;72%;9%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;77;67;Cloudy;87;70;NE;10;59%;16%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;68;A little p.m. rain;79;68;E;6;78%;81%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;Plenty of sunshine;48;33;NNW;2;33%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;65;54;Hazy sun and breezy;70;53;W;14;40%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;81;64;Mostly cloudy;77;62;S;11;67%;4%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;92;62;Showers around;92;65;ESE;3;56%;66%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;75;Hazy sun;87;74;ENE;6;74%;26%;6

Chicago, United States;Snow and rain;37;25;A little snow, windy;28;-1;W;26;75%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;91;76;Decreasing clouds;91;74;NNE;5;67%;5%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;37;29;Rain and drizzle;40;32;WNW;16;93%;72%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;81;70;Partly sunny;84;73;NNE;13;66%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Windy;45;34;Warmer;56;12;NNE;13;42%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and a t-storm;87;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;N;8;79%;73%;4

Delhi, India;Clearing;63;46;Hazy;62;44;W;4;66%;0%;2

Denver, United States;Cold this morning;35;-8;Very cold;4;-10;ENE;9;72%;74%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;71;56;Hazy;75;56;NW;5;58%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with a shower;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;SW;9;74%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;45;33;Becoming cloudy;42;33;WNW;8;88%;10%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;58;43;Showers around;58;42;NNE;10;53%;83%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;64;58;Low clouds;61;55;ENE;10;81%;0%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;67;64;Periods of rain;68;65;NNE;9;91%;93%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;86;60;A t-storm in spots;80;64;E;7;74%;64%;11

Havana, Cuba;Breezy and humid;86;72;Sunny and humid;86;67;S;10;73%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of snow;22;-1;Cloudy and cold;20;18;SSE;10;82%;26%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;90;73;Rather cloudy;90;72;SE;5;64%;14%;3

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;72;59;Increasing clouds;73;61;ENE;6;55%;33%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;77;63;Decreasing clouds;77;60;N;9;62%;11%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;88;67;Sunny and very warm;90;65;NE;5;53%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;43;Sunny, not as warm;68;41;NNE;4;46%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;45;32;Turning cloudy;40;28;NE;9;63%;5%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;88;76;A t-storm around;90;75;SW;8;77%;64%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;83;71;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;NW;7;49%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;80;56;A t-storm in spots;84;62;NNW;6;57%;50%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;56;33;Sunny and mild;55;31;SSW;4;36%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;79;54;Hazy sunshine;79;58;W;8;51%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;66;42;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;ESE;5;58%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;92;58;Hazy sun;90;63;NNW;8;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing and cold;19;12;A bit of ice;23;17;SSW;7;83%;81%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy and very warm;88;76;Breezy and humid;89;77;NNE;13;67%;60%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;73;A t-storm around;93;75;WSW;7;67%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;72;52;Hazy sun;73;52;NNW;6;64%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;An afternoon shower;92;75;SE;4;67%;80%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;57;43;Showers around;60;44;E;8;66%;89%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid;91;79;Hot and humid;92;79;SW;7;74%;26%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;79;71;Clouds and sun, nice;80;71;SSE;11;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A stray p.m. shower;57;54;Rain tapering off;63;57;ESE;8;86%;97%;1

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;42;35;Clouds and sun;41;36;W;6;83%;4%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;63;43;Periods of sun;64;46;E;6;52%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds breaking;90;76;Inc. clouds;90;78;SW;8;66%;33%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;47;33;Cloudy;49;42;NNE;2;81%;45%;1

Male, Maldives;A couple of t-storms;85;79;A t-storm or two;88;82;ENE;12;77%;70%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;91;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NE;5;79%;87%;7

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;87;73;Clouds and sun, nice;87;73;ESE;9;62%;11%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;96;64;Cooler;72;58;S;14;72%;18%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;81;49;Mostly cloudy;78;49;SW;5;34%;1%;3

Miami, United States;Breezy and warmer;80;73;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;E;15;81%;66%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and colder;16;14;Cloudy and frigid;15;8;SSE;9;85%;56%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;99;78;Increasingly windy;90;78;ENE;16;66%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;Clearing and warmer;86;69;NNE;10;56%;10%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;26;17;An icy mix;37;24;SW;11;92%;99%;0

Moscow, Russia;Colder, morning snow;10;-14;Frigid with snow;-2;-14;ESE;12;79%;100%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny and hot;95;79;Hazy sun and hot;95;77;N;6;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;79;62;A shower and t-storm;73;61;N;5;81%;86%;7

New York, United States;Sun, then clouds;49;45;Windy;58;34;WSW;20;59%;57%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;62;50;Mostly sunny;57;40;ENE;6;81%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. snow;1;-1;Cloudy;16;14;SSE;11;77%;8%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning sunny;54;46;Partly sunny;53;33;W;4;49%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Thickening clouds;34;19;Mostly cloudy;32;23;NW;4;78%;38%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;23;17;A little snow;35;19;SW;17;92%;99%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;87;80;A little a.m. rain;89;80;E;11;80%;89%;4

Panama City, Panama;Afternoon rain;91;72;Mostly sunny;90;73;NW;5;69%;10%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;90;73;Partly sunny;87;73;ENE;8;72%;11%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy and chilly;37;28;Chilly with some sun;36;26;W;2;74%;0%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very hot;99;73;Very hot;103;78;ENE;14;31%;44%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;91;73;Partly sunny;90;73;NW;3;59%;4%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;93;75;A t-storm around;92;76;N;9;69%;73%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;67;Mostly sunny, humid;92;69;SE;6;63%;13%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;31;28;Low clouds;35;33;WSW;10;75%;50%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;35;17;Plenty of sun;36;18;ESE;1;50%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;66;45;A bit of rain;64;43;SE;5;84%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;High clouds and warm;85;43;ESE;6;30%;0%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;88;76;A p.m. t-shower;87;76;ENE;8;72%;88%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;39;36;Rain and drizzle;39;30;WNW;5;91%;68%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow;33;11;Cloudy and colder;18;16;SE;11;83%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few p.m. showers;89;76;A t-storm or two;82;75;NW;7;83%;95%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;75;52;Clouds and sun;83;59;SSE;7;36%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;56;33;Plenty of sunshine;53;37;NE;5;61%;40%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;13;1;Frigid;9;2;SW;7;77%;85%;1

San Francisco, United States;Becoming cloudy;54;50;Breezy with rain;57;49;WSW;16;87%;98%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers around;83;64;Showers around;84;63;E;8;61%;68%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Warm, an a.m. shower;84;76;Showers around;85;74;E;12;72%;65%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;77;63;Mostly sunny;79;64;S;6;61%;28%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Brilliant sunshine;82;41;Mostly sunny, nice;75;44;NNW;4;27%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;87;53;Sunny and pleasant;86;53;SW;8;41%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;87;71;Mostly sunny, humid;87;70;NE;7;77%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;52;48;Showers around;56;52;ESE;10;80%;94%;1

Seattle, United States;Some sun, quite cold;21;13;Cloudy and very cold;24;18;ENE;8;45%;6%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;41;24;Plenty of sunshine;41;21;E;1;42%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mild with some sun;59;43;Partly sunny, mild;61;45;SSE;9;56%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;N;5;80%;89%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and windy;35;17;Mostly sunny;33;13;WSW;6;74%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray p.m. shower;82;75;Mostly sunny;85;73;E;11;64%;27%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy;39;27;A bit of a.m. snow;33;26;NNE;8;98%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;84;69;Humid;86;72;SSE;12;66%;84%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pleasant and milder;68;52;Increasing clouds;75;58;ENE;3;60%;41%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with snow;25;9;Cloudy and frigid;16;13;SSE;10;75%;26%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and mild;56;39;A shower or two;61;47;E;6;57%;94%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;50;34;Very windy, colder;38;28;NNW;23;53%;70%;2

Tehran, Iran;Morning rain, cloudy;47;41;Showers around;53;44;NNE;5;51%;84%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain this morning;60;56;Breezy;68;57;SW;16;56%;98%;3

Tirana, Albania;Hazy sun;55;24;Sunny, but cool;51;28;SE;4;48%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Not as cool;57;37;Sunny, windy, cooler;49;34;NNW;20;65%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Very windy;36;34;Windy with some snow;39;22;WSW;25;79%;100%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;48;A couple of showers;62;51;NW;14;70%;84%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;59;50;Mostly sunny;62;43;WSW;8;67%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;19;0;Colder with a flurry;6;-25;NW;10;68%;41%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Very cold;21;10;Very cold;27;21;E;4;68%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and chilly;33;28;Mostly sunny;37;30;W;11;64%;5%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;90;70;Partly sunny;85;68;WSW;3;65%;86%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, p.m. snow;29;15;Low clouds and cold;17;13;SSE;9;85%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. snow;30;27;A little p.m. snow;34;32;WSW;12;97%;98%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;77;64;Very windy;76;65;NNW;28;66%;0%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Brilliant sunshine;90;65;Plenty of sun;90;65;WSW;3;53%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Morning snow, cloudy;40;28;Mostly sunny;37;23;ENE;3;78%;33%;3

