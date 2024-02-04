Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, February 3, 2024 HT Image

_____

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hazy sunshine;91;79;A t-storm around;91;79;SSW;8;75%;79%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing and breezy;68;64;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;64;NW;13;55%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A p.m. shower or two;52;41;Low clouds breaking;52;41;E;6;91%;55%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;60;43;Turning sunny;62;43;SE;6;68%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;54;46;Rain and drizzle;53;48;WSW;20;90%;70%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. snow;3;-2;Snow in the morning;17;11;E;6;86%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Morning flurries;46;32;Partly sunny;53;35;S;6;65%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of snow;18;10;A little a.m. snow;27;18;SSW;22;89%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;104;80;Very hot;103;79;ENE;7;39%;9%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;57;44;Sunshine and nice;62;42;WNW;6;55%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy;70;61;Partly sunny, breezy;75;56;SW;15;51%;2%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;63;45;Mostly sunny;67;49;SSW;8;43%;38%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers, warm;94;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;68;ESE;7;63%;4%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;87;64;Sun and clouds;87;63;ESE;4;48%;3%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;80;Sunshine;94;79;S;3;60%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;62;47;Nice with sunshine;65;48;WSW;9;67%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Chilly with some sun;37;19;Cloudy and chilly;36;25;WNW;3;44%;78%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;57;44;Clearing and mild;59;47;SSW;5;64%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;52;43;A little a.m. rain;49;45;W;15;76%;96%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;70;52;A bit of rain;67;52;WSW;5;79%;93%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;79;68;Cloudy;80;67;S;8;64%;44%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy, windy, mild;54;46;Breezy;56;49;W;17;66%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;50;48;Breezy in the p.m.;52;46;WSW;15;90%;29%;0

Bucharest, Romania;An afternoon shower;50;33;Clearing;56;43;W;6;70%;15%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Windy, a p.m. shower;54;44;Inc. clouds;55;49;W;13;67%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;99;66;Cooler;81;69;E;14;60%;10%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;91;63;Mostly cloudy;84;70;ENE;7;71%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;A few showers;50;41;A shower or two;52;43;E;16;64%;99%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;63;48;Mostly sunny;67;51;N;7;43%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and very warm;89;70;Sunshine, pleasant;79;66;NNW;11;67%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;89;67;Cloudy and very warm;87;67;W;3;69%;70%;4

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;74;Clouds and sun, nice;89;73;ESE;6;69%;1%;8

Chicago, United States;Turning cloudy;38;35;Partly sunny;42;35;N;11;69%;2%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;90;76;A t-storm around;90;75;NE;4;69%;64%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;46;39;A shower in the p.m.;45;39;W;17;79%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sun;86;70;Partly sunny;85;69;N;8;44%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;A couple of showers;70;48;Showers around;58;46;NNW;13;78%;86%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;Partly sunny;90;77;NE;9;73%;29%;7

Delhi, India;Showers around;70;52;Hazy;66;53;W;7;91%;27%;4

Denver, United States;Snow and rain;37;21;Partly sunny;42;18;SSW;6;67%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun, less humid;81;57;Hazy sunshine;77;60;S;6;40%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;A few showers;91;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;SE;7;77%;88%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this morning;49;45;Cloudy and breezy;54;47;WSW;22;83%;5%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain this afternoon;38;31;Rain and snow shower;42;25;NE;5;74%;57%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;63;58;Mostly cloudy;63;56;ENE;16;73%;0%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;79;70;Hazy and very warm;82;67;SE;4;78%;41%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;84;58;Partly sunny;84;61;E;6;51%;30%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and delightful;80;64;Breezy, p.m. rain;82;63;NW;14;77%;87%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;44;27;Clearing and colder;35;24;W;12;81%;40%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun;95;77;Clouds and sunshine;95;78;SE;6;58%;12%;6

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;74;65;Showers around;73;62;S;8;79%;87%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;77;68;Windy;78;71;E;19;55%;60%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;88;68;Hazy sun;91;68;SSE;2;59%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower, cooler;60;44;A morning shower;58;39;NE;5;69%;56%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;48;41;Cloudy;50;45;SW;12;67%;43%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;86;77;A couple of t-storms;85;77;W;8;81%;94%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;79;65;Some sun;79;66;N;11;43%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;79;56;A t-storm around;79;58;SSW;7;57%;82%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Snowy this morning;30;18;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;16;SW;4;83%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, less humid;79;65;Hazy sun;81;61;W;10;64%;2%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;41;Mostly cloudy;64;43;SE;5;66%;16%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;86;54;Hazy sunshine;85;60;N;13;15%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, breezy;44;36;An afternoon shower;43;37;W;12;79%;73%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;A couple of showers;86;76;SSE;8;69%;95%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;WSW;6;71%;56%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy and less humid;82;58;Hazy sun;81;60;SSW;3;53%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;Clearing;94;76;NW;4;68%;70%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;61;36;An afternoon shower;59;38;NE;8;56%;74%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun;95;75;Hazy sun;90;75;SW;8;59%;2%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;82;72;Mostly cloudy;82;73;SSE;7;73%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;64;46;Clouding up;64;50;NE;5;76%;3%;2

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;56;51;Cloudy and breezy;56;47;WSW;17;79%;8%;0

Los Angeles, United States;An afternoon shower;62;51;Rain;58;54;SE;12;78%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partial sunshine;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;W;7;75%;61%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and mild;63;42;Sunny and mild;63;39;W;2;51%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, humid;91;82;Mostly sunny, humid;91;81;ENE;13;71%;45%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;90;78;A stray t-storm, hot;93;78;SSE;6;69%;80%;10

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;90;75;Mostly sunny;92;76;E;8;59%;4%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;93;55;Sunshine, very hot;99;69;WSW;10;36%;14%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;Sunny and nice;79;47;W;8;20%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;74;69;Thunderstorms;75;62;W;18;80%;98%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Fog this morning;42;33;Snow and rain;37;33;W;14;87%;91%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;99;79;Windy and very warm;100;78;ENE;17;53%;2%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Hot;94;67;Breezy and cooler;72;63;E;15;68%;3%;10

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;26;16;Partly sunny;26;15;N;5;72%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;28;27;Low clouds;36;24;S;11;90%;69%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;95;75;Plenty of sunshine;91;76;NW;7;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, warm;86;56;A t-storm around;78;61;NE;13;66%;55%;11

New York, United States;Breezy this morning;44;31;Plenty of sunshine;46;31;N;9;47%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in spots;62;41;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;WSW;5;66%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;17;16;Clouds and sun;26;23;SW;6;82%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;49;38;A morning shower;52;38;N;5;66%;88%;3

Oslo, Norway;Abundant sunshine;45;30;Decreasing clouds;42;26;W;10;68%;10%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;28;18;Periods of sun;30;14;N;5;70%;5%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;80;A t-storm in spots;88;80;WSW;16;84%;78%;5

Panama City, Panama;Becoming cloudy;90;74;High clouds;87;75;SE;6;75%;55%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy, hot;90;76;A t-storm around;92;76;E;7;70%;47%;6

Paris, France;A morning shower;51;47;Low clouds;55;43;WSW;9;81%;5%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;90;61;Increasingly windy;79;61;SSE;17;43%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine;92;76;Mostly sunny;94;77;S;4;59%;5%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, becoming breezy;95;77;Showers around;92;75;N;13;72%;74%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, humid;85;67;Mostly sunny;91;68;SSE;7;57%;16%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and windy;47;44;Rain and drizzle;51;48;WSW;17;73%;95%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partial sunshine;43;21;Partly sunny;43;28;ESE;2;60%;99%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;46;Cloudy, rain;64;48;NW;5;84%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Fog this morning;66;39;Clouds and sun;69;43;ESE;6;69%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;90;78;ESE;9;64%;42%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;30;20;Chilly with some sun;31;18;E;8;72%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable clouds;47;33;Partly sunny;40;31;WNW;11;71%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;Decreasing clouds;85;75;NW;5;78%;44%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, but cool;63;42;Hazy sunshine;70;48;SE;8;28%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;66;42;Turning sunny, nice;64;42;E;5;69%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little icy mix;34;28;Cloudy, p.m. snow;34;23;SW;9;80%;99%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;55;50;Rain, some heavy;59;51;SSW;23;83%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thundershowers;82;63;Partly sunny;84;63;E;8;53%;5%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and drizzle;81;70;Rain and drizzle;83;73;S;8;75%;72%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;74;64;Some sun, pleasant;76;64;WNW;5;64%;13%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;79;44;Sunny and delightful;78;48;NNE;7;45%;19%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;99;58;Breezy in the p.m.;92;56;SW;8;36%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;83;68;Breezy in the p.m.;87;72;SW;10;76%;17%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;66;42;Mainly cloudy, mild;69;47;NE;4;66%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;52;42;Partly sunny;49;42;NNE;8;75%;29%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Morning flurries;48;36;A little p.m. rain;50;37;E;8;61%;98%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;45;39;Rain and drizzle;45;37;W;10;87%;97%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;93;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;92;76;NNE;5;64%;9%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;48;30;Partly sunny, mild;52;32;W;10;67%;14%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;84;71;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;ESE;6;73%;71%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, breezy;45;33;Breezy in the a.m.;39;26;WNW;9;61%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;86;73;Warm, turning windy;91;80;NNE;16;60%;3%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;70;63;Partly sunny, warmer;78;60;E;5;79%;13%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;43;26;Windy and colder;36;28;W;17;67%;37%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;45;32;Snow and rain;41;30;ENE;5;85%;81%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;50;35;Cloudy;46;34;NNW;10;64%;20%;1

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;45;31;Mostly sunny;47;35;NW;9;40%;6%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;58;52;A couple of showers;62;53;SW;11;72%;98%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;61;32;Mostly sunny;63;35;ESE;4;61%;4%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;52;39;A shower or two;46;38;NE;3;75%;66%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;34;29;Plenty of sun;38;31;NNE;6;75%;4%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Showers this morning;59;46;Partly sunny;61;48;WNW;9;82%;25%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;63;47;Sunny and pleasant;69;44;WSW;7;65%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Inc. clouds;1;-24;Snow;9;-15;ESE;3;74%;85%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;48;39;Cloudy;47;37;NNE;4;79%;23%;1

Vienna, Austria;Increasingly windy;53;48;Mostly cloudy, windy;56;49;WNW;17;64%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Showers around;94;68;Mostly sunny and hot;95;64;NNW;4;51%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;43;29;Breezy;37;33;W;15;88%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;50;39;A little a.m. rain;46;41;W;17;78%;82%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming very windy;63;57;Mostly sunny, windy;71;62;N;22;61%;2%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;66;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;W;4;44%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;38;22;Partly sunny;35;24;NE;3;71%;41%;3

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather