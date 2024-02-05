 Global Forecast-Fahrenheit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

AP |
Feb 05, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, February 4, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;91;79;Hazy sun;91;78;S;9;74%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;70;64;Breezy in the p.m.;75;65;NW;12;50%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;54;43;Showers around;52;39;W;6;92%;64%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy sun;67;43;Hazy sunshine;66;46;SSE;6;58%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;52;47;Breezy in the p.m.;51;48;WSW;22;83%;36%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, not as cold;16;7;Periods of snow;22;17;ESE;7;94%;98%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;55;35;Mostly sunny, mild;59;40;SSW;7;55%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;23;17;A little snow, windy;27;19;S;19;85%;97%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Some sun, very hot;100;79;Very hot;101;79;ENE;7;44%;28%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;63;48;Sunny and mild;67;44;NW;6;51%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;72;60;Mostly sunny;77;58;SSW;10;62%;2%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;64;50;Rather cloudy;69;50;SW;7;45%;39%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;96;68;Partly sunny, warm;99;68;ESE;8;59%;26%;5

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;87;63;Hazy sun;88;60;ESE;2;45%;3%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;79;Plenty of sun;95;78;S;5;61%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;67;50;Mostly sunny, nice;66;48;WSW;8;64%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;34;25;Clouds breaking;39;21;SSW;3;50%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;61;49;Warm with clearing;63;45;SW;9;53%;3%;2

Berlin, Germany;Increasingly windy;46;44;Cloudy and breezy;51;47;W;18;84%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;68;52;A morning shower;68;52;SE;6;76%;91%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Rather cloudy;81;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;68;S;6;63%;58%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasingly windy;52;49;Cloudy, windy, mild;57;42;WNW;17;60%;9%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and breezy;52;46;Low clouds;51;47;WSW;14;82%;11%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing, a shower;57;38;A warm wind;64;44;W;16;58%;11%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A stray p.m. shower;56;48;Clearing and windy;58;39;WNW;16;61%;16%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;80;68;Warmer;90;78;ENE;12;63%;78%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;90;63;High clouds;82;69;NE;7;74%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;51;43;Downpours;48;35;W;16;77%;87%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;64;51;Mostly cloudy;67;53;NW;9;54%;6%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;62;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;WNW;11;72%;27%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;68;Very warm;90;69;SE;5;58%;23%;4

Chennai, India;Periods of sun, nice;88;73;Nice with some sun;88;73;ESE;7;69%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;40;36;Patchy morning fog;41;33;NE;10;75%;1%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;NNE;4;78%;65%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;45;39;A little p.m. rain;43;36;SSE;11;81%;99%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;84;69;Hazy sunshine;85;70;N;8;48%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;64;47;Breezy;62;40;N;15;64%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some brightening;89;78;Partly sunny;93;79;NE;9;67%;15%;6

Delhi, India;A shower or two;68;53;Decreasing clouds;66;47;NW;5;85%;1%;2

Denver, United States;Freezing fog;44;18;Mostly sunny;48;29;SSW;6;59%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;82;60;Increasing clouds;77;61;S;4;49%;90%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;W;6;80%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;55;46;Low clouds;54;49;WSW;19;79%;29%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A snow shower;42;28;Mostly cloudy;48;31;NNE;8;55%;3%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;66;57;Some brightening;64;55;W;7;69%;1%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy and very warm;82;67;A morning shower;75;68;SSE;5;84%;40%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clearing and warm;88;59;Warm with sunshine;86;63;NE;5;52%;20%;14

Havana, Cuba;A little p.m. rain;82;62;Windy;75;60;W;19;77%;96%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of a.m. snow;38;28;Low clouds;30;19;NNW;8;82%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;95;78;Partly sunny;95;79;SE;6;62%;39%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;73;62;A little a.m. rain;73;63;S;8;71%;69%;2

Honolulu, United States;Windy;78;71;Partly sunny, windy;80;71;E;16;56%;22%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;91;69;Hazy sun;94;72;SSE;5;54%;2%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A stray a.m. shower;63;40;Plenty of sun;62;39;NNE;5;55%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A p.m. shower or two;50;46;Partly sunny, breezy;60;47;WSW;13;70%;30%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;84;79;Thunderstorms;87;76;ENE;8;81%;100%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;77;66;Breezy in the p.m.;79;67;N;13;43%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;79;56;Sunny and beautiful;85;60;E;8;44%;8%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cold;37;17;Sunny, but chilly;35;16;SW;4;66%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;W;8;63%;3%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A passing shower;57;43;Clearing and warmer;67;42;NNE;4;64%;17%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;90;55;Breezy in the p.m.;85;59;N;13;17%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;44;38;A little a.m. rain;40;32;WNW;12;87%;76%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;76;Humid with rain;85;73;NNW;10;78%;97%;1

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;NW;6;73%;57%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;82;60;Hazy sunshine;82;64;SSE;7;66%;22%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;93;78;A t-storm around;95;76;NNW;4;66%;76%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;59;38;A morning shower;59;41;NE;8;58%;71%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;95;75;Abundant sunshine;91;74;SW;8;59%;2%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;82;73;Partly sunny;83;74;SSE;8;72%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;63;52;Cloudy;64;50;NW;5;79%;6%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and breezy;56;47;Breezy in the p.m.;55;51;WSW;15;74%;7%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with rain;60;55;Rain, heavy at times;58;51;SSW;8;88%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;88;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;S;7;71%;57%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;65;42;High clouds;61;41;SW;2;59%;4%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, humid;91;81;A shower in the a.m.;91;82;ENE;10;72%;68%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Hot;93;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;SE;6;74%;58%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;75;Partly sunny;92;74;E;7;64%;4%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;101;66;Breezy and cooler;69;56;SSE;16;67%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;75;47;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;N;7;14%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;73;62;Breezy with rain;70;57;W;15;81%;93%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Windy this morning;37;33;A bit of a.m. snow;36;24;WNW;14;88%;98%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;100;80;Windy and very warm;98;82;ENE;17;53%;9%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy and cooler;74;61;Warmer;83;69;ENE;12;66%;8%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;31;16;NE;5;61%;2%;2

Moscow, Russia;Windy, morning snow;34;26;Cloudy, an icy mix;27;22;SW;10;94%;100%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;93;78;Brilliant sunshine;90;75;NW;7;48%;2%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;84;54;Breezy in the p.m.;82;61;NE;13;57%;10%;12

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;47;31;Plenty of sunshine;45;28;N;11;43%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;63;46;Mostly sunny;64;45;W;2;63%;5%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow at times;26;23;Turning cloudy;27;18;S;9;76%;62%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief showers;50;38;Chilly with rain;45;41;WSW;3;87%;99%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;37;25;Mostly sunny;36;11;NNE;4;63%;3%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;30;16;Partly sunny;34;12;NE;6;64%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;A little a.m. rain;89;78;ESE;5;81%;89%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;84;76;A morning shower;88;74;SE;7;76%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Hot and humid;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;E;8;77%;66%;9

Paris, France;Low clouds;51;44;Low clouds;52;48;WSW;8;79%;8%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;79;59;Windy in the p.m.;81;63;SSE;14;36%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;94;77;Decreasing clouds;96;76;SSW;4;60%;5%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;93;77;Showers around;92;75;NNE;11;69%;73%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;68;Partial sunshine;94;71;S;7;56%;98%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Strong winds;48;46;Mostly cloudy, windy;54;43;WSW;21;64%;15%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;43;30;A little p.m. rain;38;26;WNW;3;64%;96%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, rain;66;48;Rain;63;48;NNE;4;88%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;71;45;High clouds;69;47;SW;5;69%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;91;79;Showers around;90;77;E;10;69%;71%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;28;16;Mostly sunny, cold;24;15;NNE;10;70%;13%;1

Riga, Latvia;Windy this morning;44;30;A flurry or two;36;29;NW;11;84%;86%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;88;74;A thick cloud cover;86;74;N;6;74%;37%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;64;48;High clouds;75;48;ESE;9;31%;1%;2

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;64;42;Low clouds;62;46;S;7;78%;2%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;34;27;Cloudy, snow showers;29;20;W;12;87%;99%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain, some heavy;58;52;A couple of showers;59;45;NNW;12;73%;98%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Inc. clouds;83;64;Mostly sunny;84;63;ENE;9;52%;10%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and drizzle;84;73;Very warm;88;77;SSE;13;69%;14%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;76;65;An afternoon shower;78;62;NNW;6;66%;66%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;79;48;Mostly sunny, nice;79;49;WSW;5;49%;16%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;91;57;Plenty of sunshine;94;59;SW;7;48%;1%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Breezy in the p.m.;86;72;Increasingly windy;89;74;SW;16;74%;4%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A stray p.m. shower;64;45;Cloudy;66;45;NNW;4;68%;6%;1

Seattle, United States;Clearing;51;42;Rain and drizzle;47;42;NNE;7;73%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;52;38;Cooler with rain;40;28;W;10;71%;98%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;43;37;Cloudy and windy;43;36;WNW;20;65%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;93;79;Showers around;94;76;NNE;7;63%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and windy;54;36;Partial sunshine;61;33;WNW;7;59%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and clouds;86;73;Humid;86;76;SSE;10;76%;12%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;38;28;Mostly sunny;32;20;NNW;9;69%;7%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very hot;96;77;Cloudy and very warm;90;77;ESE;9;66%;34%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid, a p.m. shower;73;55;A morning shower;65;56;NNE;2;88%;46%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Very windy;35;23;Breezy;32;22;NNW;14;84%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Bit of rain, snow;43;31;Cloudy;49;36;E;4;57%;2%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;50;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;35;NNW;10;67%;82%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;46;33;Breezy in the p.m.;48;38;WNW;13;49%;31%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;56;53;Showers around;62;54;W;12;74%;100%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and mild;65;35;Sunny and pleasant;65;36;E;4;61%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;46;38;Morning snow showers;40;31;NNW;7;79%;82%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine;36;32;Partial sunshine;39;29;NE;10;70%;3%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;61;47;Sunny and beautiful;70;47;WSW;11;63%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, nice;68;45;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;SW;6;54%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;10;-17;A bit of p.m. snow;11;-20;WSW;3;76%;88%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;47;36;Mostly sunny;46;38;NNE;4;72%;18%;2

Vienna, Austria;Windy;52;50;Windy;59;48;W;17;55%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;95;64;Sunny and hot;94;64;N;3;37%;0%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Windy this morning;36;29;A bit of a.m. snow;36;24;WNW;15;87%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;45;41;Windy;46;40;W;19;80%;91%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;74;63;Sunny and windy;75;60;N;22;62%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;92;64;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;WSW;2;47%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy;40;25;A little a.m. snow;35;25;NE;3;80%;92%;1

_____

New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
