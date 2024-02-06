Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 6, 2024 HT Image

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hazy sun;90;77;Hazy sun;92;78;S;9;69%;9%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy with clearing;73;63;High clouds, breezy;75;62;WNW;14;50%;0%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;61;45;Partly sunny, mild;64;44;W;10;79%;8%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;65;48;Windy in the p.m.;64;48;SW;15;59%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;55;40;Cloudy;45;35;WNW;5;80%;31%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clearing;23;15;Inc. clouds;26;15;E;6;76%;56%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;60;35;Sunny;58;39;SSE;7;55%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;21;20;Very windy;32;17;SSW;24;83%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up, hot;101;77;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;ENE;7;51%;39%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and mild;69;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;46;W;7;62%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;80;63;Breezy in the p.m.;80;63;SSW;11;61%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;64;41;Sunny and beautiful;70;44;ENE;6;50%;5%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy and very warm;96;68;Partly sunny, warm;100;68;ESE;8;64%;5%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;90;61;Hazy sun and warm;91;62;ESE;9;37%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;95;79;Sunny;95;78;S;7;57%;1%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;61;46;Hazy sunshine;64;51;W;9;64%;7%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;43;23;Partly sunny;41;21;NNW;8;36%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with some sun;64;44;Mostly sunny;64;45;SSE;5;57%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and windy;53;38;A little a.m. rain;44;32;SE;9;76%;57%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;67;52;A few showers;69;50;SE;6;73%;98%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Afternoon t-storms;80;68;Cloudy with t-storms;81;68;WNW;5;76%;100%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;59;42;Breezy in the a.m.;54;45;WSW;13;63%;56%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;53;46;Periods of rain;50;40;NW;4;96%;97%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Breezy this morning;68;41;Breezy in the p.m.;63;39;WSW;12;61%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;64;35;Mostly sunny, mild;55;40;SW;7;74%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;97;81;Very hot;101;80;ESE;11;50%;27%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;70;A t-storm around;82;69;NE;6;71%;48%;12

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;46;31;Mostly sunny;47;31;NNW;6;50%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;NNE;6;56%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;76;61;An afternoon shower;74;61;WNW;12;72%;45%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;87;68;Humid with showers;85;68;NW;3;71%;99%;3

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;86;71;Hazy sun;91;71;SSE;6;70%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Fog this morning;44;35;Patchy morning fog;50;42;S;8;63%;5%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny;92;75;Partly sunny;90;74;SW;9;68%;2%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;46;33;Partly sunny;37;29;WSW;12;73%;67%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Warm with hazy sun;88;72;Warm with hazy sun;88;72;N;8;42%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;High clouds;66;47;High clouds;67;57;SSE;11;52%;27%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot;94;80;Hot, an a.m. shower;94;80;NE;9;68%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy;66;46;Hazy;66;45;NW;8;56%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;56;35;Partly sunny;53;32;SSW;8;50%;27%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers this morning;77;63;Hazy;79;59;NW;9;47%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;87;78;Rain and a t-storm;87;77;W;7;80%;94%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;52;32;Mostly cloudy;42;36;E;7;78%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun and clouds;48;38;Rain and drizzle;50;39;NNE;10;60%;78%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;68;56;Clouds and sun, nice;68;54;W;12;70%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;73;65;Rain and drizzle;68;55;NE;10;86%;94%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, warm;87;62;Partly sunny, warm;87;63;WNW;6;55%;7%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, windy;72;58;Areas of low clouds;71;62;NE;12;68%;25%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;23;15;Cold with low clouds;19;6;N;8;80%;38%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;95;78;Partly sunny;95;78;SE;7;60%;30%;7

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;71;61;A little p.m. rain;67;51;ENE;8;78%;94%;1

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;81;71;A morning shower;81;72;E;16;57%;48%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and hot;95;71;Hot with hazy sun;96;72;ESE;5;49%;2%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;69;39;Decreasing clouds;64;36;NNW;8;44%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sun and mild;61;49;Rather cloudy, warm;64;53;SW;11;63%;3%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;84;77;A t-storm or two;89;76;WSW;11;78%;74%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;70;Hazy sunshine;85;72;N;8;32%;45%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;90;61;Lots of sun, warm;91;65;SSW;6;36%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;38;19;Sunny and chilly;38;19;SSW;5;57%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;High clouds;79;66;Some sun;80;60;NE;9;51%;0%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and clouds;66;38;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;SW;5;43%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;High clouds;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;NNW;11;17%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;42;37;Cloudy, windy, mild;50;34;W;18;71%;57%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;85;69;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;N;7;57%;2%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;90;75;Clearing and hot;93;75;SE;6;67%;56%;10

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;83;67;Hazy;81;59;NNE;7;68%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A few showers;94;77;Showers around;94;78;N;4;69%;99%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;52;38;Spotty showers;57;41;ESE;7;66%;93%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;91;73;Mostly sunny;91;74;SSW;8;54%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;Sunny and pleasant;83;74;Mostly sunny;82;74;SSE;10;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;65;54;Overcast;65;57;SSW;8;87%;27%;1

London, United Kingdom;Windy;57;41;Cloudy;48;40;E;6;73%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and a t-storm;57;47;A stray shower;59;44;SE;7;75%;92%;2

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;S;8;73%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;58;41;Low clouds;55;45;WSW;7;82%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, humid;91;81;Showers around;90;81;NE;13;71%;60%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm around;93;78;SSE;5;67%;69%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny;93;72;E;8;56%;2%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with some sun;74;52;Breezy in the p.m.;73;55;SSE;13;55%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;78;46;Plenty of sun;82;49;SW;5;21%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, windy;69;56;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;60;N;15;66%;12%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;31;27;Rain and drizzle;39;21;WNW;20;85%;67%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;93;82;Breezy and very warm;97;79;ENE;15;59%;16%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid and warmer;90;72;A t-storm around;94;76;NE;10;56%;81%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;15;Sun and some clouds;30;24;N;3;73%;10%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;28;8;Breezy in the a.m.;25;3;WNW;12;97%;97%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;90;76;Plenty of sun;92;76;N;9;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;82;61;Mostly sunny;81;60;NE;11;53%;12%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;31;Sunshine;47;33;N;8;53%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny, nice and warm;71;46;Mostly sunny, mild;70;48;W;8;70%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;28;9;Partly sunny;27;18;SSE;8;65%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;50;34;Mostly sunny;51;34;N;8;60%;27%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;22;16;Cloudy and cold;24;4;N;3;78%;27%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;30;13;Clearing;31;25;ENE;4;72%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;87;80;A few showers;88;80;W;11;83%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;88;73;Decreasing clouds;88;72;NNW;10;66%;30%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;93;75;Hot, an a.m. shower;92;74;E;8;70%;68%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;55;51;Showers around;54;51;SW;14;90%;94%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;91;68;Hot;95;71;SSE;12;22%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;96;77;S;7;58%;12%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;92;75;Heavy p.m. showers;92;75;N;12;72%;90%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A little a.m. rain;85;68;Mostly sunny;81;60;SSE;11;61%;2%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy, windy, mild;50;47;Becoming rainy;50;37;NW;14;71%;97%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy with flurries;35;17;Sunny;39;14;WNW;5;63%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;45;Showers;66;47;ENE;5;82%;98%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;69;40;Partly sunny;75;41;E;6;54%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;91;77;A t-storm around;90;77;E;9;66%;43%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;31;21;Chilly with sunshine;28;14;NE;11;73%;1%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;33;27;A little a.m. snow;29;20;NW;15;83%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;87;74;High clouds;85;75;NE;8;74%;27%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;67;46;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;ENE;5;30%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;64;42;Mostly cloudy;64;47;S;7;73%;33%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;22;7;Cloudy and colder;14;-2;NNE;11;78%;43%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in spots;55;47;A couple of showers;56;46;NNW;13;70%;97%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of showers;83;64;Breezy in the a.m.;76;64;ENE;11;61%;14%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-shower;85;75;A shower and t-storm;80;72;W;6;80%;98%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;76;57;Sunny and nice;76;58;NW;7;43%;1%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;79;46;High clouds;79;44;SE;8;39%;6%;4

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;Breezy in the p.m.;94;62;SSW;7;41%;4%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Windy and humid;89;70;Showers around;85;63;N;8;73%;64%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;65;50;Showers around;65;52;SSE;6;82%;69%;3

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;48;39;A p.m. shower or two;47;41;SSW;5;79%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A little snow;39;24;Mostly sunny;40;22;WSW;3;60%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Snow and rain;37;36;Cloudy and chilly;43;34;N;11;69%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;93;78;Showers around;91;78;NNE;6;70%;77%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;63;35;High clouds;60;32;WSW;5;56%;2%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Humid;87;77;Rain and a t-storm;86;72;SSW;11;81%;100%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;28;23;Low clouds and cold;25;19;SSW;6;76%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;82;68;Breezy with a shower;75;69;SSE;20;73%;66%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy this morning;66;58;A touch of rain;63;54;ENE;14;88%;99%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;26;19;Cold with low clouds;22;13;NNW;11;76%;60%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;59;43;A little p.m. rain;50;39;SE;8;67%;92%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;52;39;Partly sunny, mild;55;36;NNW;7;69%;19%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;50;36;Plenty of sunshine;53;38;NE;7;42%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, milder;67;53;Sunshine;68;50;NE;5;68%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, mild;68;42;High clouds;65;42;ENE;5;67%;9%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Snow and rain;43;31;Chilly with clearing;45;30;NW;8;70%;4%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;36;30;High clouds;38;33;E;7;78%;28%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;Partly sunny, nice;73;47;WNW;9;52%;0%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouding up, warm;74;48;Mostly sunny;69;51;W;10;58%;7%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;12;-20;Mostly sunny;11;-16;E;4;76%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;46;39;A p.m. shower or two;45;39;SW;4;85%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;High clouds, windy;57;47;Breezy in the a.m.;59;49;W;13;48%;35%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;95;63;Sunshine and hot;95;63;WNW;4;36%;0%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;32;29;A little a.m. snow;37;22;WNW;19;87%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;49;43;Rain and drizzle;47;30;W;15;79%;77%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;78;64;Windy;73;62;S;21;66%;1%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Brilliant sunshine;93;67;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;SW;6;47%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A brief p.m. shower;48;33;Clearing;43;31;NE;3;72%;11%;3

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather