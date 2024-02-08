Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, February 7, 2024 HT Image

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;79;Mostly sunny;91;77;S;9;70%;7%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing and breezy;73;63;Breezy in the p.m.;75;62;WNW;12;52%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and some clouds;64;43;Low clouds;61;44;ENE;6;85%;9%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;68;45;Mostly cloudy;68;49;SSW;7;49%;2%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;45;31;Rain beginning;38;35;E;10;94%;99%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;27;20;Rather cloudy;28;22;NNE;6;80%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;59;44;Mostly sunny;68;43;SE;7;45%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy, a little snow;28;18;Very windy, snowy;25;20;SSW;27;79%;99%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;100;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;77;NE;8;55%;57%;6

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;67;53;Sunshine and mild;65;46;WNW;7;57%;3%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;Sunny and delightful;79;62;SSW;10;65%;0%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;68;45;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;NE;6;50%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;97;68;Showers around;93;73;E;8;70%;75%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun and warm;91;62;Hot with hazy sun;91;62;ESE;7;33%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny and hot;96;78;Brilliant sunshine;96;80;S;6;57%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;61;50;High clouds;64;54;W;9;63%;27%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;41;21;Partly sunny;43;21;SSW;6;32%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;61;45;Some sun, pleasant;65;47;SSW;6;53%;29%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;43;31;Snow and rain;42;34;E;5;83%;98%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in spots;69;50;A p.m. shower or two;71;49;SE;6;69%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;82;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;69;WNW;5;75%;92%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. shower or two;57;47;Cloudy and mild;53;43;S;7;73%;61%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Morning rain;41;38;A little a.m. rain;53;49;SSW;10;95%;94%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;65;42;Sunlit and pleasant;65;40;WSW;9;59%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;58;42;Cloudy and mild;57;45;SW;6;70%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Overcast and hot;92;80;Variable clouds, hot;95;75;SE;10;59%;74%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;91;63;A t-storm around;83;70;NE;6;72%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;47;31;Mostly cloudy;51;32;NNE;5;51%;8%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;72;53;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;NNE;6;50%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;An afternoon shower;75;61;Partly sunny;75;58;S;9;60%;26%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with showers;84;69;Humid with showers;81;70;NNW;5;81%;99%;2

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;90;73;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;7;70%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;46;42;A p.m. shower or two;55;44;SSW;17;69%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;90;75;S;8;69%;26%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow showers;35;28;An afternoon flurry;38;28;NE;9;81%;46%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Warm with hazy sun;88;72;Warm with hazy sun;89;72;NNE;9;39%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;68;58;Mostly cloudy, mild;73;56;S;10;54%;13%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. shower;91;80;A t-storm around;94;81;NE;10;67%;47%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy;68;47;Mostly sunny;69;45;WNW;9;54%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A shower or two;56;31;Clouds and sun;51;26;SW;7;43%;63%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy;79;58;Hazy;78;56;NNW;8;33%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;89;77;A t-storm or two;87;76;SSW;6;80%;93%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Chilly with some sun;43;34;Morning rain, breezy;44;42;E;15;95%;98%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A morning shower;46;39;Some brightening;60;37;NNE;10;48%;4%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;66;54;Rather cloudy;69;59;WSW;9;54%;91%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;66;53;Low clouds;58;54;NNE;10;77%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;91;60;Sunshine and hot;93;61;E;8;39%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;72;62;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;E;12;65%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow, mainly early;14;-3;Some sun, very cold;14;6;NE;6;83%;12%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;79;Clouds and sun;93;79;SE;6;62%;30%;5

Hong Kong, China;A little p.m. rain;65;50;A little rain;57;49;N;8;82%;93%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;82;71;A stray shower;80;70;ENE;9;58%;88%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hot with hazy sun;96;74;Hazy and hot;95;70;E;6;48%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;70;39;Sunny and pleasant;70;38;NNE;9;34%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;60;53;High clouds, breezy;66;52;SW;13;61%;12%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Episodes of sunshine;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSW;9;72%;49%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;86;72;Hazy sun;82;72;SSW;7;60%;27%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouding up, warm;89;58;Warm with sunshine;89;64;NE;7;32%;41%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;40;18;Plenty of sun;40;22;SSW;5;54%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;83;62;Partly sunny;81;53;NNW;10;33%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;68;39;Sunny;67;39;S;5;49%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;90;55;Sunny and beautiful;88;63;NNW;8;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy;48;33;Cloudy;37;30;ENE;9;74%;93%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, windy;82;70;Sunshine and nice;84;71;NNE;7;57%;2%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;92;74;A couple of t-storms;91;75;SE;6;69%;93%;12

Kolkata, India;Hazy;81;61;Hazy;79;58;N;7;44%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;95;76;Heavy p.m. showers;90;76;N;4;74%;97%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;54;41;A little a.m. rain;57;40;W;7;75%;92%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Increasing clouds;95;74;Plenty of sun;90;75;SSW;8;60%;0%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;Mostly sunny;84;75;SSE;8;73%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A morning shower;64;57;Afternoon rain;61;57;SW;17;89%;100%;1

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;44;40;Rain in the morning;53;50;S;8;96%;99%;0

Los Angeles, United States;An afternoon shower;61;41;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;42;S;5;72%;60%;2

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;92;77;Partly sunny;90;79;SSW;9;69%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy with a shower;53;47;Showers around;52;48;SSW;9;79%;86%;1

Male, Maldives;Showers around;91;81;Mostly sunny;90;81;NNE;15;69%;2%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;NE;5;73%;73%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;92;72;E;5;62%;4%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;76;55;Breezy in the p.m.;74;59;SSW;13;58%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sun;81;49;Plenty of sun;85;49;SW;6;20%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Breezy this morning;74;62;Nice with some sun;75;67;ENE;12;63%;0%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;36;13;Decreasing clouds;25;18;SSE;6;90%;29%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;98;79;Increasingly windy;92;79;ENE;17;66%;13%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Hot;96;77;Hot and humid;91;74;ENE;12;61%;33%;8

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, a flurry;31;25;Some sun;38;31;ESE;6;69%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Snow at times;21;7;A bit of a.m. snow;12;0;W;10;89%;82%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;93;75;Plenty of sunshine;91;75;NNW;9;41%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;85;55;A t-storm around;82;61;NE;10;62%;51%;12

New York, United States;Sunshine;49;36;Mostly sunny;52;40;SSE;6;48%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;70;49;Some brightening;68;47;SE;7;68%;6%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;32;16;A morning flurry;32;23;S;13;73%;54%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;50;38;Clouds and sun;51;36;N;7;55%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;19;0;Mainly cloudy, cold;17;9;N;4;82%;38%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;32;23;Partly sunny;38;31;ESE;7;68%;60%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers, humid;87;80;A couple of showers;88;81;WNW;14;86%;96%;4

Panama City, Panama;Decreasing clouds;84;72;Nice with some sun;88;70;N;10;63%;11%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid, a p.m. shower;91;72;Showers around;90;74;E;8;67%;69%;7

Paris, France;Showers;53;51;A little a.m. rain;58;51;SSW;13;80%;89%;0

Perth, Australia;Very hot;99;63;Breezy and very hot;100;71;SE;11;18%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;93;78;Turning sunny, humid;94;77;SSW;7;62%;9%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy p.m. showers;91;77;Downpours;88;76;N;13;78%;98%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;80;59;Partly sunny, nice;86;60;ESE;6;57%;4%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain;45;32;Cloudy, p.m. showers;44;40;WSW;6;94%;94%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;37;18;Sunny;41;15;NW;4;51%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;67;47;Afternoon showers;69;48;NNE;6;75%;93%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;70;42;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;53;SW;10;39%;100%;2

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;78;Showers around;90;77;ENE;9;68%;89%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;30;15;Very cold;21;15;E;6;70%;0%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. snow;28;20;A little snow;28;21;SSE;6;91%;98%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;87;76;A t-storm around;87;76;ENE;8;73%;42%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;Sunny and nice;74;48;ESE;5;23%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Episodes of sunshine;60;49;Some sun, pleasant;63;49;SE;9;74%;33%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;15;-3;Sunny, but frigid;6;-8;WNW;7;72%;9%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain and a t-storm;53;42;Variable clouds;56;42;NE;9;71%;44%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, windy;74;63;Mostly cloudy;82;64;ENE;12;56%;20%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Thunderstorms;81;71;A little a.m. rain;78;72;N;11;77%;93%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;75;58;Mostly sunny;76;62;NNW;6;50%;2%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;79;45;Sunshine and nice;72;46;SE;9;46%;14%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;Sunshine;91;56;SSW;8;46%;21%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Becoming cloudy;84;65;Breezy in the a.m.;84;63;N;12;68%;2%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brief showers;64;53;Downpours;57;52;SSW;14;89%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;49;39;A morning shower;45;40;SSE;5;81%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;38;24;Increasing clouds;43;25;W;4;58%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;41;32;Mostly cloudy;45;34;N;10;58%;40%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A few p.m. showers;91;79;A t-storm or two;91;79;NNE;5;72%;97%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;59;37;Mostly sunny;61;31;SW;4;56%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain and a t-storm;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;65;WNW;10;85%;100%;2

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;26;18;Rather cloudy, cold;25;19;E;4;77%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with a shower;76;62;Partly sunny, breezy;74;66;S;16;61%;5%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain tapering off;59;54;Periods of rain;59;50;ENE;12;84%;98%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, cold;20;6;Low clouds and cold;20;6;ESE;5;80%;19%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler, p.m. rain;45;41;Decreasing clouds;59;40;NW;6;59%;14%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;60;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;38;NW;8;54%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;55;40;Plenty of sunshine;54;40;NE;8;42%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny;72;50;Variable cloudiness;69;53;N;5;61%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Decreasing clouds;66;39;Partly sunny, nice;66;43;ESE;4;63%;36%;3

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;48;34;Mostly sunny;52;37;NNW;8;61%;17%;4

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;39;34;Mostly cloudy;42;38;SSE;7;80%;60%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;72;47;Sunshine;68;52;S;11;52%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;68;51;Sunny, nice and warm;72;48;S;7;53%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;9;-28;Partly sunny, cold;9;-22;NNW;4;78%;25%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;48;39;Rain and drizzle;44;36;S;4;82%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;Windy;57;48;Cloudy and mild;58;42;SSW;6;61%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;95;62;Sunny and hot;94;66;NNW;4;40%;1%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little a.m. snow;34;11;Inc. clouds;30;21;SSE;7;77%;40%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;41;30;Cloudy;38;31;ESE;7;72%;31%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;72;63;Windy in the morning;74;62;SSE;16;72%;14%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;96;70;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;SW;6;46%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;51;32;Cooler;43;31;NE;3;71%;7%;3

