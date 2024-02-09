 Global Forecast-Fahrenheit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

AP |
Feb 09, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, February 8, 2024

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;90;79;Hazy sunshine;92;80;S;9;70%;6%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, breezy;72;63;Mostly sunny;74;62;WNW;9;56%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;59;45;Mostly sunny;62;45;NE;7;75%;27%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;69;54;Cloudy;64;57;SW;7;50%;71%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming rainy;48;36;A shower in the a.m.;55;45;SSE;15;87%;84%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;29;21;Cloudy, an icy mix;32;29;N;8;81%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;70;43;Sunny and warm;72;46;SW;7;39%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy, snow;23;16;Snow and rain;38;17;SSW;26;88%;92%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;100;78;A couple of t-storms;91;77;NE;8;69%;84%;3

Athens, Greece;An afternoon shower;65;53;Sunny and nice;65;45;SSW;6;58%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny and delightful;78;64;Clearing;78;67;ENE;9;72%;79%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, pleasant;72;47;Some sun;73;56;E;6;47%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;96;69;Partly sunny;94;73;ESE;9;65%;18%;10

Bangalore, India;Hot with hazy sun;92;62;Hazy sunshine;89;61;ESE;7;40%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;96;80;Mostly sunny;95;78;S;7;60%;41%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;64;54;A little a.m. rain;59;52;SW;7;78%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;43;25;Partly sunny, mild;46;25;NNE;9;39%;24%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Brief a.m. showers;64;46;Turning cloudy, warm;67;54;S;8;49%;29%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain/snow showers;40;32;Rain and drizzle;48;42;ESE;8;95%;91%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;68;50;A little p.m. rain;71;51;SE;7;68%;86%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A morning shower;82;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;68;ENE;6;76%;77%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;55;42;Cloudy and mild;56;49;SSE;7;75%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;52;49;A bit of rain;56;47;S;13;80%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;64;43;Some sun, pleasant;65;42;WSW;10;58%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mild with some sun;58;46;Cloudy and mild;60;50;SSW;11;66%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray t-storm, hot;93;77;A morning t-storm;88;76;S;10;76%;100%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;92;64;Mostly sunny, nice;88;71;NE;6;64%;53%;12

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;51;32;Mostly sunny;52;29;NW;4;48%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;Mostly sunny;74;53;NNE;7;44%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;75;59;Mostly cloudy;73;59;S;11;63%;29%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with showers;82;68;Showers around;82;69;NE;5;79%;92%;2

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;74;Hazy sun;90;77;ESE;7;75%;1%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm or two;59;45;Breezy;56;34;W;17;63%;87%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny;91;74;WSW;8;69%;2%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;37;29;Snow, mainly later;33;32;E;18;84%;98%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;84;72;Sunny and very warm;86;71;N;10;49%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Turning cloudy, mild;70;53;Rather cloudy, mild;71;52;WNW;8;75%;91%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;92;80;A shower or two;93;80;NE;10;70%;82%;7

Delhi, India;Breezy this morning;70;49;Plenty of sunshine;72;48;W;6;53%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;52;24;Snow showers, cooler;41;22;ENE;6;66%;99%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy;78;56;Hazy;77;56;NW;7;38%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;87;77;A t-storm or two;88;76;SW;7;79%;90%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;45;41;Showers around;46;37;SSE;8;91%;66%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some brightening;58;39;Sunshine, pleasant;62;38;NNE;9;39%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Inc. clouds;68;59;Very windy, rain;62;57;W;37;82%;99%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;58;54;Cloudy;62;58;NE;10;59%;14%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny and hot;94;59;Sunny and very warm;90;59;ENE;8;43%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Turning sunny, nice;78;60;Nice with some sun;80;63;ESE;10;65%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with snow;16;1;Sunny and very cold;13;7;N;5;83%;1%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;79;Sunshine and warm;97;77;SE;8;53%;8%;9

Hong Kong, China;A little rain;57;49;Hazy sun and cool;57;52;N;8;73%;27%;6

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;82;69;A couple of showers;80;68;ENE;8;65%;75%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and hot;95;71;Hazy sunshine;93;67;SSE;8;44%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;79;39;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;NNE;5;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;62;53;Breezy in the p.m.;65;51;SW;11;60%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Showers around;90;76;NNE;8;77%;89%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;85;72;An afternoon shower;83;71;NW;6;63%;95%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and clouds, warm;90;59;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;N;10;77%;84%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;49;21;Plenty of sunshine;42;24;SSW;5;51%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;81;55;Hazy sunshine;81;59;WNW;7;39%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;S;5;57%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;93;60;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;NNW;9;18%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;35;29;Periods of wet snow;33;31;E;8;86%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine and nice;82;70;Breezy in the p.m.;86;73;NNE;9;60%;2%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;93;75;A t-storm or two;90;75;W;6;71%;92%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy;79;59;Hazy;76;54;NE;8;49%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;95;78;Partly sunny;92;75;N;4;69%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Morning rain;59;40;Inc. clouds;59;40;NNW;6;62%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;99;76;Partial sunshine;89;77;SSW;8;73%;2%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;Mostly sunny, nice;84;76;SSE;9;73%;34%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Very windy, rain;60;57;A little a.m. rain;61;52;WNW;15;87%;73%;3

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;53;50;A little a.m. rain;56;45;S;13;85%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning cloudy;59;43;Partly sunny, cool;60;40;N;6;67%;25%;4

Luanda, Angola;Hot, turning breezy;93;78;Nice with some sun;88;78;SSW;9;68%;38%;12

Madrid, Spain;Brief p.m. showers;54;47;Times of rain;52;44;WSW;10;95%;96%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;90;81;Sunshine, pleasant;89;82;NE;13;68%;3%;10

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;93;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;79;ESE;5;69%;56%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;74;Rain and drizzle;91;72;ENE;6;62%;62%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;81;58;Cooler;71;57;SSE;14;62%;26%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sun;86;50;Plenty of sunshine;83;50;SW;6;27%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;73;67;Sunshine, pleasant;76;69;E;12;63%;25%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of a.m. snow;25;19;Becoming cloudy;30;23;E;5;86%;27%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;98;81;Windy;92;79;ENE;19;62%;13%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;An a.m. thunderstorm;87;75;Windy in the p.m.;85;75;NE;13;73%;12%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;39;32;Showers around;43;41;SSW;7;68%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;10;5;Sunny, but cold;15;-7;W;11;82%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny;90;75;Hazy sunshine;90;73;NNW;9;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;85;57;Partly sunny;84;62;NE;10;55%;44%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;50;40;Clouds and sun, mild;56;44;SSW;8;61%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Overcast;68;46;Partly sunny;65;46;NW;7;70%;14%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A morning flurry;32;23;Snow, mainly later;37;32;SSW;24;79%;100%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;49;39;Partly sunny;53;35;NNE;6;51%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;Frigid;9;-6;Cold;16;11;NNE;6;78%;16%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;39;32;Showers around;46;38;SSW;7;69%;84%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Humid with showers;87;82;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;WNW;8;79%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, windy;91;71;Sun and some clouds;90;74;NW;10;59%;9%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, warm;88;74;A little p.m. rain;88;76;ENE;8;74%;75%;6

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;57;52;Cloudy;57;46;S;13;80%;78%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;106;66;Very hot;104;72;SSE;13;17%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning sunny, humid;94;77;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;7;56%;80%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy this morning;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;NNW;12;81%;89%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;86;61;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;ESE;6;53%;3%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;39;37;A couple of showers;53;43;SSE;8;79%;94%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;39;21;Mostly sunny;41;19;SW;5;57%;12%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;68;45;Afternoon showers;69;46;E;5;73%;84%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy in the p.m.;77;53;Very windy;66;53;W;25;93%;100%;1

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;90;78;A morning shower;89;78;ENE;9;71%;79%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;26;12;Mostly cloudy, cold;25;18;E;7;64%;5%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. snow;31;23;Mostly cloudy, cold;26;21;E;8;85%;26%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;75;A shower in the p.m.;86;74;ENE;8;75%;82%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;Hazy sun;76;54;SSE;9;25%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;62;50;Cloudy;64;56;SE;12;73%;72%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, frigid;12;-5;Frigid;9;-1;W;8;69%;2%;1

San Francisco, United States;Increasing clouds;55;42;Partly sunny;56;44;N;7;75%;23%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy;82;64;Nice with some sun;83;65;ENE;10;55%;14%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain, mainly early;79;73;Breezy in the p.m.;81;72;ENE;12;63%;27%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;Sunny and nice;76;62;NW;6;56%;2%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;79;47;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;E;9;48%;9%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;92;59;Breezy in the p.m.;89;56;SSW;8;42%;10%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, windy;83;64;Sunshine, pleasant;85;65;N;11;59%;3%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Downpours;58;53;Rain;57;46;NW;12;91%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;47;41;A morning shower;47;36;E;5;75%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;43;26;Sunny;43;24;W;6;53%;6%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;45;34;Partly sunny;48;36;WSW;9;53%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;NNE;7;71%;49%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;63;37;Partial sunshine;61;36;SSE;3;55%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;72;NE;6;70%;60%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;29;20;Snow, mainly early;26;19;E;8;76%;94%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;74;64;Breezy in the p.m.;78;70;S;14;68%;60%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning rain;55;50;A little p.m. rain;56;51;ENE;10;84%;96%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with snow;19;5;Partly sunny, cold;18;8;NE;5;82%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with clearing;59;43;Decreasing clouds;66;40;ESE;5;40%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;63;41;Mostly sunny, mild;60;39;NW;9;56%;5%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;60;41;Turning cloudy;57;43;NE;8;35%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;75;54;Partly sunny;68;52;NW;7;67%;5%;4

Tirana, Albania;Episodes of sunshine;64;42;Mild with some sun;67;43;ESE;6;61%;12%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partial sunshine;52;37;Decreasing clouds;52;38;NE;10;54%;30%;3

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;41;37;A morning shower;51;40;SW;13;80%;54%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;71;48;Hazy sun;73;58;SSE;9;42%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Hazy sunshine;72;49;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;60;SSW;6;40%;25%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine, but cold;0;-28;Becoming cloudy;12;-17;NW;5;74%;39%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Considerable clouds;46;35;Periods of sun;44;36;E;4;77%;35%;1

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;56;43;Cloudy and mild;55;42;E;4;69%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;95;66;Sunny and very warm;89;65;E;8;53%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Inc. clouds;30;21;Low clouds;33;25;E;6;74%;28%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;36;31;Rain and snow;38;34;ESE;9;94%;97%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;65;56;Clouds and sun;75;62;NNE;8;55%;6%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;95;67;Plenty of sun;95;65;WSW;5;51%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;50;34;Partly sunny;45;31;NE;3;69%;9%;3

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

