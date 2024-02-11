Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, February 10, 2024 HT Image

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Hot with hazy sun;92;80;Hazy sunshine;92;80;SSW;9;74%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;73;64;Cloudy, p.m. showers;73;63;E;9;67%;97%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;59;44;Mostly sunny, mild;65;44;ESE;5;70%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy;64;51;Windy, mostly cloudy;58;56;W;19;58%;69%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;54;47;Mostly cloudy;51;42;W;9;89%;67%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;41;25;Partly sunny;32;24;SE;5;70%;31%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;High clouds and warm;70;49;Sunny and warm;71;47;ESE;7;40%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;16;-13;Colder with clearing;2;-13;WSW;9;81%;9%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;99;79;Clouds and sun, hot;100;80;NE;8;51%;32%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, mild;65;54;Breezy in the p.m.;64;56;S;12;67%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;75;58;Windy;72;56;SW;19;51%;0%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;A couple of showers;67;57;Warm with hazy sun;76;52;SW;9;38%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny, warm;96;68;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;9;63%;28%;9

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;84;64;Some brightening;86;58;E;10;52%;0%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;Partly sunny;91;72;NW;10;48%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy;59;48;Breezy in the a.m.;61;48;WNW;14;47%;5%;3

Beijing, China;Sun and some clouds;45;25;Partly sunny, mild;50;25;SSE;8;34%;36%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;68;58;Windy;67;49;SSE;16;43%;24%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;57;44;Rain and drizzle;50;45;WNW;8;93%;98%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;71;49;Partly sunny;73;45;ESE;7;60%;24%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;75;68;A shower and t-storm;76;66;NE;9;79%;90%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy in the p.m.;64;49;Cloudy with showers;52;43;NW;9;88%;94%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Brief p.m. showers;54;45;Showers around;50;41;W;8;86%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;63;42;Breezy in the p.m.;67;52;SSW;10;55%;36%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;65;51;A morning shower;59;44;NNW;9;70%;97%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Uncomfortably humid;90;72;Very warm and humid;90;73;ENE;7;64%;27%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;64;A stray thunderstorm;80;70;SSE;6;78%;86%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;51;29;Showers around;52;28;W;14;40%;60%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Lots of sun, nice;71;54;Mostly cloudy;74;55;ENE;8;45%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;Sunny and warmer;85;64;SSE;11;51%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;85;68;Very warm and humid;87;66;ESE;4;68%;4%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;76;Clouds and sun;88;74;ENE;7;70%;2%;8

Chicago, United States;Cooler with clearing;41;32;Sun and clouds;40;29;NW;7;63%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;92;73;Sunny;91;74;E;7;64%;14%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A stray p.m. shower;35;34;Breezy in the p.m.;39;36;E;17;91%;77%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;83;70;Plenty of sunshine;82;70;NNW;10;65%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;57;49;Rain and a t-storm;55;38;WNW;10;88%;99%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;A morning shower;91;78;ENE;8;72%;74%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;72;49;Plenty of sunshine;71;48;WSW;4;62%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Colder with snow;30;13;Not as cold;39;21;SW;6;62%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thickening clouds;81;58;Hazy;84;59;NNW;6;41%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;Rain and a t-storm;87;78;W;7;81%;92%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this morning;49;36;Partly sunny;48;34;WSW;13;83%;19%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouding up, warm;62;41;Clouds and sun;63;40;NNE;10;38%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Occasional rain;63;54;Very windy;65;62;WSW;21;79%;96%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer with hazy sun;70;56;Sunny and warm;77;55;NNE;8;48%;3%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy, warm;90;59;Very warm;87;64;SE;9;42%;41%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;Sunny and nice;84;67;SE;11;70%;3%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of p.m. snow;17;5;Cloudy and cold;19;15;ENE;9;83%;42%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;95;76;Mostly sunny;94;73;NE;6;50%;6%;9

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun and warmer;67;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;ENE;6;40%;0%;6

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;79;64;Showers around;79;66;NNW;8;68%;67%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;91;70;High clouds;91;65;SE;11;57%;2%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny, nice and warm;79;42;Not as warm;72;42;NNE;5;33%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;60;54;Breezy in the p.m.;66;55;S;13;55%;65%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;77;Couple of t-storms;87;76;WNW;9;79%;88%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;83;70;Sunny and less humid;82;65;N;11;44%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;87;53;A t-storm around;77;58;N;8;65%;55%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;51;24;Sunshine;44;22;SSW;5;48%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;83;58;Mostly sunny;84;58;NNE;9;18%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;70;43;Mostly cloudy;73;40;SE;5;41%;1%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;96;58;Plenty of sun;91;64;N;10;12%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little a.m. snow;35;31;Cloudy and milder;41;37;SE;9;97%;39%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;84;74;Windy and very warm;87;75;ENE;16;63%;26%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;76;SE;6;69%;57%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy;78;59;Hazy;84;60;NE;5;53%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;94;76;Mostly sunny;94;75;N;4;56%;44%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A passing shower;55;42;A few showers;59;42;NE;7;71%;94%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;95;79;Hazy sun and humid;89;79;SW;8;79%;7%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;84;76;Sunshine and nice;84;75;SSE;9;71%;22%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;58;48;Downpours;64;60;WSW;12;96%;100%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;53;44;An afternoon shower;50;38;WSW;8;84%;50%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;Mostly sunny;64;42;NNE;5;41%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;92;78;A couple of t-storms;89;79;SSW;8;71%;84%;11

Madrid, Spain;Windy;50;37;Rain and drizzle;44;41;SW;7;81%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;90;82;Partly sunny, humid;92;82;NE;15;68%;29%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;93;78;A shower or two;89;77;E;7;74%;96%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;89;73;Partly sunny;89;74;E;8;58%;8%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;84;63;Very windy;92;64;SW;18;41%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Breezy in the p.m.;82;49;Sunny;81;51;SSW;8;22%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;76;71;Breezy;78;72;SE;15;75%;59%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Snow;31;28;Ice, then rain late;36;34;ESE;9;97%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;98;78;Windy with sunshine;91;79;E;16;62%;4%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;83;74;Humid with sunshine;86;72;NE;8;76%;56%;10

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;48;36;Cloudy;39;29;W;10;70%;42%;1

Moscow, Russia;Very cold;12;4;Cloudy;20;18;ESE;5;85%;96%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;88;71;Hazy sun;89;71;N;9;35%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;85;56;Mostly sunny;83;62;NE;11;58%;39%;12

New York, United States;More clouds than sun;58;46;Partial sunshine;50;36;NW;8;55%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun, some clouds;66;47;Breezy in the p.m.;69;48;WNW;12;66%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Windy, morning snow;40;2;A little snow;8;0;SSW;15;74%;95%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;53;39;Showers around;51;34;W;14;55%;83%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;21;16;Low clouds and cold;24;20;NNE;7;80%;93%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;43;32;Breezy in the a.m.;38;29;W;12;71%;45%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers, humid;88;80;Humid with a t-storm;86;80;W;11;88%;96%;3

Panama City, Panama;Windy;90;75;A bit of rain;93;75;NW;8;67%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;91;74;Hazy sun;89;74;ENE;10;66%;31%;10

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;50;44;An afternoon shower;51;40;W;14;84%;72%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;108;62;Cooler;95;73;S;11;38%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine;93;75;Breezy;94;71;ENE;13;48%;2%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;92;77;Afternoon showers;90;75;N;10;79%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;86;61;Sunny;90;64;ESE;6;54%;2%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Rather cloudy, mild;53;43;Periods of rain;48;43;WSW;10;86%;97%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;40;18;Mostly sunny;40;15;W;10;59%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;68;46;Afternoon showers;67;48;NE;6;76%;94%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Occasional rain;66;54;Partly sunny, warmer;72;55;SSW;11;73%;15%;4

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm or two;88;78;SE;9;74%;91%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;34;28;Partly sunny;35;28;NNE;13;61%;26%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;27;27;A morning flurry;34;32;E;9;90%;78%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;90;76;Sunny and very warm;90;76;N;6;64%;16%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A shower in the p.m.;67;57;Breezy and warmer;78;50;NNW;16;46%;26%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;60;51;Occasional rain;58;44;SSE;8;78%;85%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;15;-2;An icy mix;17;12;E;7;76%;100%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;61;47;Mostly sunny;57;45;NNE;8;74%;14%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;84;66;A t-storm around;86;66;E;11;55%;46%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;81;72;Partly sunny, breezy;83;73;E;14;62%;26%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;77;64;Sunlit and nice;79;65;WSW;7;57%;9%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;80;51;Mostly sunny;75;49;S;10;46%;34%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sun and some clouds;94;57;Sunny and pleasant;89;57;SW;8;42%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;83;65;Sunny and nice;86;66;NNE;8;63%;2%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;55;42;Heavy a.m. showers;53;51;SW;7;90%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;50;44;Morning rain;52;45;SSW;9;79%;98%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;45;26;A little icy mix;43;21;WNW;10;55%;55%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;55;39;Sunny and mild;55;41;SSE;9;56%;36%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;91;77;Warm, a p.m. shower;91;77;NNE;10;65%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;61;42;Clearing;60;44;NNW;7;58%;85%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;79;72;A stray shower;82;74;ENE;13;69%;79%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A morning flurry;31;26;Cloudy and chilly;28;26;ENE;8;86%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;A little p.m. rain;77;62;Nice with some sun;77;67;N;12;63%;44%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and warmer;61;48;Warmer with sunshine;70;52;E;10;51%;0%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Lots of sun, cold;25;10;Cloudy and cold;23;20;ENE;8;85%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with clearing;70;43;Some sun, pleasant;66;39;NNE;6;37%;8%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny, nice and warm;66;40;Some sun;63;42;NW;9;50%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clearing and mild;61;45;Mild with some sun;62;46;NE;7;32%;0%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;66;52;Partly sunny;69;55;NE;5;62%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Windy this afternoon;70;57;Cloudy, p.m. rain;64;48;SSE;11;66%;90%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;54;39;Showers around;53;38;WSW;14;46%;98%;4

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;48;33;Low clouds;39;30;WNW;8;67%;16%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and very warm;80;50;Windy with hazy sun;70;54;WNW;18;50%;3%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Occasional p.m. rain;70;50;Breezy in the p.m.;62;48;WSW;14;68%;26%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;12;-13;Sunny;29;3;E;3;71%;55%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Afternoon showers;47;42;A little rain;47;42;NNE;6;95%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;A stray p.m. shower;61;50;A shower or two;53;44;WNW;10;78%;94%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;80;62;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;ESE;7;46%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little a.m. snow;31;29;Low clouds;35;33;ESE;11;97%;93%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;46;40;Rain and drizzle;53;45;SSE;8;86%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;66;50;Very windy, clearing;61;51;SSE;26;63%;27%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;94;68;Mostly sunny;94;67;WSW;6;56%;6%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;52;33;Sunny and mild;47;34;NE;3;59%;1%;3

