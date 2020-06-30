e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa BJP MLA tests Covid 19 positive, CM promises stricter enforcement of preventive steps

Goa BJP MLA tests Covid 19 positive, CM promises stricter enforcement of preventive steps

Goa CM says people not following the preventive measures can also be put in jail.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:49 IST
Gerard de Souza | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Gerard de Souza | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The state of Goa has 716 active positive coronavirus cases as on Tuesday
The state of Goa has 716 active positive coronavirus cases as on Tuesday (Hindustan Times Photo)
         

A BJP MLA in Goa tested positive for the novel coronavirus becoming the first high-level functionary in the state to get infected by Covid-19, said his aide. He added that the MLA was suffering from a bout of fever for the last couple of days.

“Necessary precautions are already underway to ensure the health of the MLAs as well as his associates,” the aide said.

The development comes after a former Health Minister was found to be positive a few days ago. His condition is said to be improving.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The state on Tuesday detected 64 new cases of the disease taking the tally to 1,315, including 716 active cases and three deaths.

The number of containment zones has risen to six besides the micro containment zones where limited areas and individual buildings are designated as containment zones.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant asked residents to strictly follow the preventive measures while ruling out a lockdown in the state.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

“Maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, not coming in close contact with other persons, using a sanitiser are the right precautions. A lockdown cannot be a precaution. Lockdown cannot be a solution,” said Sawant, in a departure from his advocacy for enforcing a strict lockdown in March this year. He had then imposed restrictions even on the sale of essential items.

“We will (need to) be stricter. I have just instructed the police. If need be, for those not wearing masks, the fine amount will be increased and those who do not follow these instructions will also be put in prison,” Sawant said.

tags
top news
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In