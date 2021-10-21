Home / India News / Goa caps RT-PCR testing rate fee for foreign tourists at 3,200
Goa caps RT-PCR testing rate fee for foreign tourists at 3,200

The Goa tourism industry expects the first international tourists to start arriving by mid-November after 18 months
Foreigners will finally be able to visit Goa after months of travel restrictions since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. (Hindustan Times Photo)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 02:26 PM IST
By Gerard de Souza

Goa has capped the RT-PCR testing rate for foreign tourists expected to arrive in the state later this year at 3,200 while reiterating it will be mandatory for tourists arriving in the state to be tested upon arrival.

In an order, under-secretary (health) Gautami S Parmekar cited the government’s decision to permit foreign tourists to arrive in India starting October 15 (charter flights) and November 15 (individuals). She added it was “necessary to make compulsory testing of all the international passengers by rapid RT-PCR tests at the Goa airport and seaport.”

Testing on arrival is mandatory for all arriving in India except those who have tested negative for Covid-19 not more than 72 hours prior to arrival as well for tourists arriving from countries, where India has mutual agreements on recognition of vaccination certificates of nationally or WHO recognised vaccines.

The Goa tourism industry expects the first tourists to start arriving by mid-November after 18 months.

